Advertising Associates Opens New Sydney Office Following KIA Account Win

Advertising Associates has announced today the appointment of industry veteran Peter Hunter to head up its new Sydney team.

Lead image L-R: Brett Carty, managing director, Advertising Associates; Peter Hunter.

Brett Carty, managing director of Advertising Associates, said that after many years of servicing national accounts out of Melbourne, it was great to have a permanent footprint in Sydney to elevate AA’s client service delivery even more.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved with such a progressive stable of long-term clients and adding Peter’s expertise and guidance to the team represents another significant step in bolstering our commitment to delivering a competitive edge for our clients across all media,” Carty said.

The agency’s commitment to KIA Australia over the last 9 years has seen them recently add KIA’s digital services to the traditional media services and will see them continue to work closely across all comms to help continue to grow the KIA brand.

Find out more: KIA marketing boss Dean Norbiato joins B&T’s CMO Power List

Peter Hunter brings over 25 years of experience in the industry. Prior to joining Advertising Associates, Peter spent over 4.5 years with Amazon in Singapore and Sydney as head of APAC adtech Sales. His extensive background also includes roles such as national head of business planning with PHD Australia. He was also managing director of iProspect in Sydney, before being promoted to CEO of iProspect APAC, based in Singapore.

“We’re delighted to have Peter lead our Sydney office. His vast experience across all media, data and ad tech brings another powerful layer of progressive thinking across the agency business in this ever-changing digital landscape,” Carty added.

“This is a role I was exceptionally happy to jump into. I’ve admired the work that Advertising Associates has been doing over many years, and the opportunity to apply my skillset at the coalface and lead a new hungry team with an incredible client such as Kia is right up there. Add to that a love of everything motoring and they had me at hello,” Hunter said.