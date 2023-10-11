Adobe Sneaks Object-Aware Editing Engine and Major New Generative AI Innovations for Photo, Video, Audio and 3D

At Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference –Adobe has unveiled Project Stardust, a powerful new object-aware editing engine.

The editing engine uses generative AI to revolutionize image editing, and its latest collection of early-stage innovations, highlighting exciting new uses of generative AI and 3D technologies across multiple creative domains, including photo, video, audio, 3D, design and fashion applications. The 11 inventions are featured in Adobe’s annual “Sneaks” showcase, where Adobe engineers and research scientists offer first looks or “sneak peeks” at prototype ideas and technologies, each showing future potential to become important elements of Adobe products that are trusted by millions of users across the world.

Project Stardust enables users to easily select, edit and even delete complex elements in any image, making image editing more intuitive, accessible and time-efficient for any user.

“Adobe Sneaks are a can’t-miss, fan-favourite moment at MAX every year, and for good reason – nothing is more inspiring than brilliant employees demonstrating cutting-edge technologies that might power future Adobe products,” said Gavin Miller, vice president and fellow of Adobe Research. “Our passion for creators is at the heart of each Sneak, and this year’s showcase highlights exciting new ways generative AI and 3D technologies can supercharge creative expression, reimagining what Adobe tools make possible.”

This class of Sneaks offer powerful examples of how generative AI can reimagine video, audio, animation and motion graphics workflows, supercharging discovery and ideation processes and cutting post-production time from days to minutes.

Photo

Project Stardust is a powerful new object-aware editor that revolutionizes image editing and magically moves or removes objects simply by clicking on them. With Project Stardust, users can easily select, edit and delete complex elements in any image – enabling them to select persons in a photograph, move them to a different place in the composition and fill in the background where they were previously standing. Users can also change elements like the colour of a person’s clothing and the position in which they’re standing – treating any image like a file with layers.

Video & Audio

Project Fast Fill brings the power of Firefly generative AI to video for the first time. Leveraging Generative Fill technology – which Adobe Photoshop already uses to ease the addition, removal, or expansion of content in images with simple Firefly-powered text prompts – Project Fast Fill offers an early look at what human-prompted generative AI could enable inside Adobe video editing tools including Premiere Pro and After Effects.

3D & Design

Project Poseable represents a breakthrough in AI-based image generation models, making it easy for the image generator to seamlessly interact with large 3D objects, including poses from photos of real people. The prototype is integrated with Project Poseable which can create a 3D rendering from text input, take depth and perspective into consideration, and re-align the object. While creating 3D scenes with traditional skeletal systems is technically complex and time-consuming, Project Poseable offers an effortless alternative that makes it possible for anyone to expand their creative horizons.

This year’s MAX Sneaks is co-hosted by actor, comedian and singer Adam Devine. Watch the full Sneaks session here and read more about each Sneak on the Adobe blog.