Adobe Makes Workfront Planning Tool Available To All, Offering “Unified View” Of Marketing Campaigns & Faster Execution

Adobe has made its Workfront Planning tool available to everyone.

Part of its enterprise work management application, Adobe Workfront, this new offering connects fragmented workflows and data across marketing teams, with actionable insights that allow brands to execute campaigns with greater speed.

Marketers have been under increasing pressure to deliver highly personalised customer experiences, without any material increase in resources. The company said that Workfront Planning addresses this by defining and creating the “metadata” of work, providing full visibility into day-to-day marketing operations. This effectively creates a “marketing system of record”, a practice that has allowed other functions such as sales or finance to power planning and execution with data intelligence.

Instead of manually gathering details across teams, Workfront Planning allows marketers to quickly answer questions such as “How many campaigns are we running this year?” or “Which tactics are most frequently used in our campaigns?”.

Users have these actionable insights right at their fingertips, surfaced through both curated visualisations and a generative AI-powered conversational interface. This can dramatically shorten the time it takes to plan and launch new campaigns, removing the labour-intensive work of aligning teams on timing and objectives. Users can also accelerate time-to-market by leveraging generative AI to summarise information, keep marketing records up-to-date or quickly set up new campaigns.

“The daily work of the modern marketer has become increasingly complex, as different teams charge forward on individual campaigns without much visibility into the efforts of their colleagues,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business at Adobe.

“The net result is fragmented marketing operations where too much time is spent trying to align programs and stakeholders, a problem Workfront Planning solves by providing a centralised solution to plan campaigns, deliver marketing briefs and orchestrate work across teams.”

Workfront Planning capabilities include: