MarketingNewsletter

ADMA Launches New Capability Compass Tool With Mark Ritson To Asses Marketing Skills

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Mark Ritson

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has enlisted marketing academic Mark Ritson and industry CMOs to help create Capability Compass, a pioneering marketing skills assessment tool that identifies knowledge gaps for marketers.

Capability Compass launches as new research reveals huge gaps in the knowledge of Australian marketers. Just 32 per cent of those surveyed were able to name the four Ps of Marketing and a mere 16 per cent were across how to calculate ROAS (Return on Advertising Spend).

Marketing expert and founder of the Marketing Week Mini MBA Mark Ritson has played a key role in developing the ADMA Capability Compass. With over two decades of experience as a marketing consultant and educator, Ritson has taught at leading institutions like London Business School, MIT, and Melbourne Business School. His expertise extends across brand strategy, digital transformation and marketing practices, and he has advised globally recognised brands across diverse industries.

Ritson’s insights have been instrumental in creating a structured approach and comprehensive evaluation of 13 key marketing capabilities and 65 underlying skills across three distinct phases: strategy, execution and analysis.

Capability Compass addresses the need for continuous skills development in an industry marked by rapid technological advancements and changing market demands.

The Capability Compass.

ADMA CEO Andrea Martens said: “Marketing is evolving at an unprecedented pace and it can be hard to identify where the genuine gaps are in a marketing team’s skills and empower marketing leaders to build teams ready for the future of marketing.

“Capability Compass isn’t just a tool; it’s a powerhouse for any business that wants to foster a culture of continuous improvement and excellence. It provides a 360-degree view of functional marketing skills and enables leaders to pinpoint strengths and areas for development aligned with their strategic goals. This is a major leap forward in marketing training and development, empowering marketing leaders and their teams to take charge of their own destiny.”

Mark Ritson added: “The skills gaps uncovered in the research are nothing short of alarming and demand immediate action. I’m not surprised—I’ve been saying this for years. Experience and confidence alone won’t cut it; marketers need proper training. While some areas of marketing are evolving and require new skills, the fundamentals remain constant and should be the bedrock of every strategy. Right now, we’re not even getting the basics right. The ADMA Capability Compass will arm leaders with the data needed to pinpoint skills gaps in their teams, enabling us to build better marketers.”

Related posts:

  1. From Heritage To Innovation: IAG’s Michelle Klein On Revamping Customer Experience
  2. Tom Goodwin: Creative & Media Team Priorities Are Completely Misaligned Making Collaboration “Hopeless” & “Implausible”
  3. ‘Brands Have Forgotten The Art Of Storytelling’: THE ICONIC’s Joanna Robinson
  4. UM Melbourne Wins Target Media Account From OMD
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Articles published on B&T provided by trusted third-party providers but not worthy of an individual byline. These stories are uploaded by various B&T staffers to keep the industry abreast of the latest single-fact stories.

Latest News

Tom Goodwin: Creative & Media Team Priorities Are Completely Misaligned Making Collaboration “Hopeless” & “Implausible”
Tennille Burt, QMS chief marketing officer.
The Creative Census Calls On Creative Professionals To Partake In Survey
Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Taylor Swift Endorsement
TV Ratings (19/8/24): The Voice Marks Its Return To Seven & Reveals New Star Coaches
Register Lost your password?