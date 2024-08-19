ADMA Launches New Capability Compass Tool With Mark Ritson To Asses Marketing Skills

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has enlisted marketing academic Mark Ritson and industry CMOs to help create Capability Compass, a pioneering marketing skills assessment tool that identifies knowledge gaps for marketers.

Capability Compass launches as new research reveals huge gaps in the knowledge of Australian marketers. Just 32 per cent of those surveyed were able to name the four Ps of Marketing and a mere 16 per cent were across how to calculate ROAS (Return on Advertising Spend).

Marketing expert and founder of the Marketing Week Mini MBA Mark Ritson has played a key role in developing the ADMA Capability Compass. With over two decades of experience as a marketing consultant and educator, Ritson has taught at leading institutions like London Business School, MIT, and Melbourne Business School. His expertise extends across brand strategy, digital transformation and marketing practices, and he has advised globally recognised brands across diverse industries.

Ritson’s insights have been instrumental in creating a structured approach and comprehensive evaluation of 13 key marketing capabilities and 65 underlying skills across three distinct phases: strategy, execution and analysis.

Capability Compass addresses the need for continuous skills development in an industry marked by rapid technological advancements and changing market demands.

ADMA CEO Andrea Martens said: “Marketing is evolving at an unprecedented pace and it can be hard to identify where the genuine gaps are in a marketing team’s skills and empower marketing leaders to build teams ready for the future of marketing.

“Capability Compass isn’t just a tool; it’s a powerhouse for any business that wants to foster a culture of continuous improvement and excellence. It provides a 360-degree view of functional marketing skills and enables leaders to pinpoint strengths and areas for development aligned with their strategic goals. This is a major leap forward in marketing training and development, empowering marketing leaders and their teams to take charge of their own destiny.”

Mark Ritson added: “The skills gaps uncovered in the research are nothing short of alarming and demand immediate action. I’m not surprised—I’ve been saying this for years. Experience and confidence alone won’t cut it; marketers need proper training. While some areas of marketing are evolving and require new skills, the fundamentals remain constant and should be the bedrock of every strategy. Right now, we’re not even getting the basics right. The ADMA Capability Compass will arm leaders with the data needed to pinpoint skills gaps in their teams, enabling us to build better marketers.”