ADMA Launches Flagship Marketing Conference, Global Forum 2024 To Help Marketers ‘Elevate for the Future’

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has launched its flagship Global Forum conference for 2024. The theme ‘elevate for the future’ sets out to address some of the key issues facing the industry and assist marketers to think differently and prepare for the future of marketing.

Lead image: Andrea Martens, chief executive officer, ADMA

The one-day event will be held on August 20, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency, Darling Harbour, Sydney. This year’s event builds upon last year’s successful theme, aimed to ‘elevate for the future’, with a mix of both inspiring and thought-provoking speakers as well as sessions designed to tackle many of the issues marketers are facing today.

“With the marketing industry facing undeniable challenges and complexity, it is more vital than ever not only to inspire, but to equip marketers, to help evolve our industry and elevate for the future. We’re committed to delivering an event that takes a hard look at the complexities and transformations facing the industry, together with world class thinking and tangible takeouts for every marketer,” said Andrea Martens, ADMA CEO.

Key topics to be addressed include adapting businesses in changing times, a look at some of the imminent privacy changes, exploring how to supercharge growth and revenue through CX, the role of customer experience in driving growth and the importance of long-term strategic branding.

Keynote speakers announced include:

Tom Goodwin, a renowned digital business transformation specialist, futurist, bestselling author and respected voice in the industry, Tom has extensive experience in leveraging technology for consumer-centric product innovation and will share his expertise and insights on how things in our industry are shifting globally.

Mark Ritson, brand consultant and marketing professor renowned for his detailed and often colourful analysis, dissection and critique of traditional brand practices. Mark will share his view of the current state of marketing and the importance of building strong, capable marketers for the future.

Joanna Robinson, CMO of leading Australian fashion and lifestyle platform, The Iconic. Joanna is a highly driven marketer with over 25 years of experience in marketing operations and leadership who will be sharing lessons from her journey of brand building in challenging times.

Seasoned leadership speaker and host, Holly Ransom is set to act as MC with a host of industry-leading subject matter experts, marketing leaders and business innovators to be announced soon.