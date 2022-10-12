Adland Veteran Vanessa Starr Named Frontier Australia’s Head Of Client Services

Media and marketing agency Frontier Australia has today announced the appointment of Vanessa Starr (lead image) as its new head of client service.

The new role, which comes on the back of a bumper year for the agency with significant client growth, has been created to further strengthen Frontier’s overall client offering.

Starr will be responsible for overseeing key client partners, managing the agency’s Account Services team, and ensuring innovation and best-in-market strategy and implementation is delivered across the business.

Starr comes to Frontier with extensive experience in media and marketing for a range of high-profile brands across multiple sectors, including automotive, beauty, QSR, entertainment, apparel and FMCG.

She was previously the senior manager for Media and Effectiveness at Hyundai Australia, and the group director for global media agency Initiative, where she was part of the team named as finalists in the 2017 B&T Awards and the winner of the 2017 MFA Awards for work with Hyundai, in partnership with Ansible.

Starr has also had director stints at other agencies including MediaCom, ZenithOptimedia and Carat Australia.

Frontier Australia managing director, Dan O’Brien, said Starr would be an invaluable addition to the team.

“Vanessa’s extensive experience in working both on the client and agency side will be invaluable in ensuring our agency continues to provide genuine value for our clients. She understands what it takes to deliver sustained business growth, and her measured, insightful approach will drive excellence at all levels. We are thrilled to have Vanessa strengthen the ranks at this exciting time for Frontier,” he said.

“2022 has been a big year for the Frontier business with a number of new client wins and, of course, our inclusion into Havas’ Edge Performance Network, the largest, full-service performance marketing group in the world.”

Commenting on her appointment, Starr said she was delighted to be joining the Frontier team.

“Leveraging my experience across both the client and agency sides, I am looking forward to continuing what has always been Frontier’s mission: growing our clients’ business and having a materially positive impact on their success”

Starr’s appointment is effective immediately.