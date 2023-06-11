Adland Veteran Sunita Gloster Honoured On King’s Birthday Honours List

Aussie adland veteran Sunita Gloster has been named in today’s AM order of the King’s Birthday Honours List “for significant service to the media and marketing industry, and to gender equality”.

The founder of business consulting firm Gloster Advisory, Gloster is also a senior advisor for Accenture Australia, UN Women Australia, UN Global Compact Network Australia, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, and co-chair of Media and Marketing, Tech Council of Australia.

Most recently, the adland veteran was a driving force behind the #WhenWillSheBeRight campaign, which amassed a huge amount of earned media and started a conversation for millions of Australians.

Among a host of other media roles, Gloster had previously been CEO of industry body the AANA, chief commercial and strategy officer at the 10 Network and chief customer officer at WPP AUNZ.

The AM honour tops off an impressive list of awards for her industry contributions. These include twice listed in ‘Top 35 Business woman under 35’ in the UK, Europe’s ‘Top 40 Marketing Professional under 40’, and B&T’s Top 30 Powerful Women in Media for eight years.

Gloster was most recently named the fifth most powerful woman in Australian media on B&T’s Women In Media powerlist released last August.

She is a regular public speaker, a panelist on ABC TV show Gruen and a columnist across the media and marketing sector.