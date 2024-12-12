Adidas & iD Collective Partner For Festive Members-Only Pop-Up

To celebrate the holiday season, iD Collective is working alongside its long-term client, adidas, to launch an exclusive holiday pop-up activation at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne and Sydney Brand Centre.

From 12–14 December, adiClub members canenjoy a unique in-store experience full of festive fun, exclusive rewards, and exciting surprises.

This pop-up activation rewards adidas’ loyal adiClub members during the busy gifting season, allowing them to gift themselves while shopping for others. Members who make a minimum spend in-store will gain access to the claw machine, where they can win premium adidas footwear and other surprises.

iD Collective is leading the execution of adidas’ exclusive holiday pop-up activation, from concept development to in-store activation. iD is ensuring a seamless experience, curating each element to align with adidas’ festive vision and deliver an unforgettable activation for adiClub members.

iD Collective’s approach aims to create a memorable and immersive experience that strengthens adidas’ connection with its loyal community. By delivering exclusive, tailored experiences, iD Collective continues to help adidas celebrate the holiday season with its adiClub members to enhance brand engagement and build lasting relationships.

Amanda Booth, Founder and Executive Director of iD Collective commented “we’re excited to be launching all touch points of the holiday pop up for adidas, we have worked with adidas for many years and love being part of their evolution.”