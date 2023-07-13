Adidas Drops Star-Studded Campaign Ahead Of Women’s World Cup

Adidas has dropped a new brand campaign “Play Until They Can’t Look Away” featuring the likes of Arsenal striker Alessia Russo (right), Wolfsburg star Lena Oberdorf (left) and Matildas and Manchester City youngster Mary Fowler (centre).

The campaign takes inspiration from and amplifies the determination of female footballers past and present, culminating in a gripping brand video featuring the trio and other celebs.

David Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Lionel Messi and Ian Wright all feature in the 30-second spot and Adidas said their presence contributes towards the overarching aim of drawing attention to the Women’s World Cup due to kick off next week in Australia and New Zealand. Even Bayern Munich midfield tank Leon Goretzka makes an appearance.

“This summer [for Europe, that is] is a special one for me in so many ways – not only will I be representing my nation on the biggest stage, but I get to do it in my hometown in front of all my friends and family that have supported me from the very beginning,” said Fowler.

“The run up to this tournament has been so exciting – I have been able to see the momentum building and have the honour of featuring in Adidas campaign, which is a true celebration of this moment in time, as well as what is yet to come. By bringing together so many leading players in women’s football, as well as legends of the game, shows what is possible for the next generation and how Adidas is supporting this journey!”

Set against the soundtrack of SL2’s iconic song, On a Ragga Tip, fans see World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, alongside Mary Fowler, guiding both viewers and Jenna Ortega across the world to Fowler’s home country of Australia, with preparations for the biggest women’s sporting moment underway.

“There is no denying that whilst all World Cups are special, this summer’s tournament feels like one that is really bringing us to a tipping point for the women’s game,” added Sina Neubrandt, global communications director at Adidas.

“We are seeing record ticket sales, bigger broadcast audiences, more committed fandoms, and more emerging icons than ever before. It is precisely this essence that we’ve looked to capture in our new campaign. Through showcasing some of the greatest stars in the game, we hope we can inspire the next generation to also prolong their dream and see these individuals as role models who can help push them to new possibilities!”

Adidas has also revealed its largest-ever kit bag for the World Cup and has offered all of its federations bespoke 1:1 bra fittings and solutions such as innovative engineering and materials for correct fit and superior support and Adidas’ signature FlowShield Technology Technology, designed to prevent leaks, will be available in on pitch shorts for the first time. The brand is also partnering with more federations than ever before, supplying them with its most technical apparel yet.