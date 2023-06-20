ADIA Names Winners For Research Got Talent Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) and the global ESOMAR Foundation today announced the Australian winner for the Research Got Talent award.

Now in its fourth year, the Research Got Talent (RGT) competition encourages young professionals to use market research and insights to support local charities and NGOs to overcome pressing social issues.

The RGT winners for 2023 are Alice Harris (LEAD) and Jack Ryan (Below) from Fiftyfive5 for their entry – Project Wild Futures in association with Taronga which aims to future proof its two current wildlife hospitals (in Sydney and Dubbo).

The research projects in the RGT competition aim to assist change in various areas, including gender inequality, access to justice and education, impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities, improving the lives of persons with disabilities and children, integration and diversity, environmental issues and climate change, and sustainability.

The young researchers were required to submit a project proposal about the problem facing the charity/ NGO and how they would conduct research to assist it in overcoming this issue. Entries were required to reflect a relevant, innovative, and impactful research design project that assesses the organisation’s specific issue.

Harris and Ryan will now complete the project with Taronga to enter their final report as Australia’s entry into ESOMAR’s global competition. ADIA Member, ESOMAR representative and RGT judge, Sally Joubert, said:

“This is a really important initiative for our industry. It is now the fourth year of the Australian competition, and we continue to be encouraged by the high standard and breadth of entries. The competition was tough with all entrants showing a really strong commitment to ‘Research for Good’.

“We found it incredibly difficult to select a winner; however, Alice and Jack’s project stood out. It was professionally presented, well thought out and they demonstrated a strong desire for Taronga’s aim to future proof with wildlife hospitals.”

Harris and Ryan said: “We feel incredibly honoured and excited to have been chosen as this year’s winners!

Our research will help the Taronga Conservation Society drive donations for its new Specialist Teaching Veterinary Hospitals in Sydney and Dubbo, which will provide wildlife first responders with the treatment and rehabilitation facilities needed to meet the ever-growing demand on their services. This is a cause that’s very important to us personally and we cannot wait to make an impact in this space.

Thank you to ADIA and ESOMAR for the opportunity, and to Fiftyfive5 for their support throughout the process.”

The judges for Australia’s Research Got Talent Award competition included: Katie Ferro, CRNRSTONE; Brian Fine, Quality Online Research; Julie Harris, YouGov; Sally Joubert, Luma Research; and Steph Perry, Ipsos (the inaugural RGT Australia winner in 2020).

ADIA and ESOMAR would like to acknowledge and thank our generous sponsors for helping make this exciting initiative possible – Lewers Research, Luma Research, CRNRSTONE, QOR and GiftPay, with 50 per cent of all entry fees donated to the winners’ charity of choice.

ADIA and ESOMAR would like to acknowledge and thank all entrants for their outstanding submissions and their respective member organisations for their support of the Research Got Talent initiative.