ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award.

All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination.

The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of the Australian research, data, and insights industry.

From humble beginnings, the Australian market research, data, and insights industry has evolved into a $3 billion sector employing thousands of Australians and playing a central role in informing the decisions of business and government alike. The Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award was created to pay tribute to those who have dedicated significant time, energy, and expertise to move the wider research and insights industry forward.

The award is named after research veteran Jayne Van Souwe (featured image), who passed away in April 2019.

“Jayne gave so much to our industry during her 35-year career, and we are delighted to continue her legacy in the form of this important award. Today’s thriving research, data and insights industry exists due to the efforts of individuals like Jayne, who devoted their time and energy to building businesses, lobbying the government, and advancing our research practices to drive the industry forward,” ADIA president, George Zdanowicz, said.

“In 2019 the inaugural Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award was presented to Darren Pennay, founder and former CEO of the Social Research Centre. Then in 2021, the judges paid tribute to joint winners Brian Fine, CEO Australia Online Research and QOR and Martin O’Shannessy, Partner at Omnipoll, recognising their invaluable contribution to industry over many years.

“As the industry grows and continues to evolve, we must continue to acknowledge and pay tribute to the work of industry leaders who helped get us here. We look forward to receiving the nominations for this prestigious award in 2023.”

Individuals from ADIA member companies are invited to nominate anyone based on the following criteria:

1. The nominee has contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of the Australian research, data, and insights industry.

2. The nominee has made a significant contribution beyond that required in their paid employment.

3. The nominee has demonstrated the highest ethical standards in their conduct.

4. All research, data, and insights industry members are eligible for nomination.

5. The nominator must be currently employed by an ADIA member organisation.

Nominations open Tuesday, 22 August and close on Monday 18 September 2023. The award winner will be announced at the ADIA AGM member event on 26 October 2023 in Melbourne.