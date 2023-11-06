Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed To His Butt To Win Daughter Concert Tickets Via Radio Comp

Adelaide station Mix 102.3 has announced an Adelaide father’s commitment to getting a tattoo of Taylor Swift on his bottom has been enough to win the last tickets in town for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for his daughter!

West Lakes dad Luke Porter got a Taylor Swift tattoo on his bum for his daughter Jemma, 12, who is a huge Swiftie fan.

And not just Tay Tay was inked for life, but her beau Travis Kelce, too.

Luke Porter with wife Rachel & daughter Jemma

Rachel, Jemma’s mum actually nominated dad Luke said, “I thought I nominate my husband to get a tattoo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on his bum. I asked him when he was half asleep and he agreed!”

“So here we are, he is getting a tattoo now and it will always be a funny story for us to tell, especially if they break up!” Rachel said.

Luke getting inked

Jemma gets flights, accommodation and the last two Taylor Tickets in town for themselves and their child!