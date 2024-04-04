Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters

Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11.

Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right)

Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min Woo Lee, Cameron Davis and young amateur Jasper Stubbs.

They will be up against a red-hot field that features Tiger Woods, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickleson, defending Masters champion Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, the Masters victor in 2020.

Coverage begins with the annual Par 3 contest on Thursday, April 11, before the first round of The Masters gets underway on Friday, April 12.

9Now will feature additional content to stream with Feature Groups, Amen Corner and the 15th and 16th holes all available.

“Year after year, The Masters delivers some of global sports’ most spine-tingling moments and unforgettable memories. The best players in the world, including a strong Australian contingent, will converge on the iconic Augusta course for the ultimate in unscripted sporting drama,” said Nine’s director of sport, Brent Williams.

“Nine will again deliver it live and free, with coverage of every day of play, plus additional streams available on 9Now”.

THE MASTERS – LIVE from Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, USA.

Par 3 Contest Thursday, April 11: 5.00am to 7.00am LIVE on 9Gem and 9Now

Friday, April 12 5.00am-9.30am LIVE on 9Gem and 9Now

Saturday, April 13 5.00am-9.30am LIVE on 9Gem and 9Now

Sunday, April 14 5.00am-9.00am LIVE on 9Gem and 9Now

Monday, April 15 4.00am to end of play LIVE on 9Gem and 9Now

Note – Live coverage will continue until the end of play.