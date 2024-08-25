Adam Gilchrist Joins Foxtel Media Summer of Cricket Line Up

Foxtel Media has revealed the line-up for its 2024 Summer of Cricket, with cricketing legend Adam Gilchrist kicking off the excitement in Perth.

Speaking to a select group of industry insiders in Perth, Gilchrist spoke about his cricket tenure, his return to commentating, the acute anticipation around the upcoming season with India and Pakistan on tour in Australia, and Perth hosting the final games against the West Indies.

With full rights to the 2024-2025 Australian summer of cricket, Fox Cricket remains the only place to watch every Australian Men’s & Women’s international match, plus every KFC BBL and Weber WBBL match live, available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Fox Cricket will extend coverage off the field with first-class technology, star talent and in-depth commentary, creating an unbeatable viewing and advertising experience.

“Fox Cricket is the number one destination for cricket this Summer, where sports passion meets watchability and connectivity. This summer, Fox Cricket will also have more exclusive Australian Cricket than ever before. We’re committed to delivering a superior viewing experience for fans with no ad breaks in live play for key tournaments and providing comprehensive analysis and storytelling around each and every match.

“For advertisers, this means a premium environment with less clutter and a plethora of sponsorable integration elements to engage with fans who are immersed in the action,” said Foxtel Media CEO, Mark Frain.

Cricketing great David Warner will officially join FOX Cricket in a full-time capacity this season following his recent retirement from international cricket. Returning commentary regulars include Mark Waugh, Isa Guha, Kerry O’Keefe, Mike Hussey, Mark Howard, Brett Lee, Brendon Julian and Ian Smith.

While Usman Khawaja will be busy with field duties, he will also be involved with FOX Cricket providing expert commentary in several matches across the Big Bash League. Meanwhile, Harsha Bogle will be joined by the influential Indian cricket heavyweight Ravi Shastri, providing well-rounded coverage to the biggest series of the summer, the Indian Test Tour of Australia – Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Fans will see Australia and India, respectively number one and two in the World Test Rankings, compete against one another.

Fox Cricket’s Summer of Cricket lineup includes:

India’s Test Tour of Australia (Men’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy)

2024 Men’s and Women’s Big Bash Leagues

ODI Series Australia vs Pakistan

T20 Series Australia vs Pakistan

The Women’s Ashes Series

Women’s ODI Series

Fans will enjoy the best-in-class coverage from all angles via Foxtel’s Flying FOX, FOX Rover, FOX Comet and SpiderCam technology, as well as VR and AR graphics and drones.