Adam Ferrier On The Voice Referendum: “I Want To See The Bogans Of Australia Unite For Yes”
By Sofia Geraghty
Thinkerbell’s Adam Ferrier has called for TV personalities such as Kyle Sandilands and Sophie Monk to encourage ‘the bogans of Australia’ to support the Yes Campaign.

Speaking on Seven’s breakfast show Sunrise, Ferrier said that singer Paul Kelly’s support of the Yes Campaign was unlikely to move the needle, given his fans are already voting yes.

“Paul Kelly is already talking to the people who love Paul Kelly,” Ferrier said, “and they’re going to vote yes”.

“What I want to see is the bogans of Australia unite for yes. I want to see Lleyton Hewitt, Sophie Monk, Mick Molloy, Karl Stefanovic, Kyle Sandilands – get all the bogans of Australia voting yes, add a cracking soundtrack, maybe from Barnesy and get middle Australia talking to middle Australia,” he said.

When asked if this is likely to happen, Ferrier laughed and said, “We’ll make it happen”.

Ferrier posted the clip to LinkedIn, alongside a note which said: “I know you’re voting yes (so am I), you’re on LinkedIn and it’s wonderful but we’re talking to each other. However, can I please ask you to use your influence and ask any ‘famous bogans’ (said with love) to out themselves and vote yes too. This is a callout for the Bogans of Australia to Unite For Yes”.

“It’s the presenters, comedians, retired sporting stars, hosts, and entertainers who have the reach and the klout to get a yes vote across the line. Carn’.

Ferrier is not the first person in the industry to come out in support of the Yes Campaign.

Non-executive director Sunita Gloster has spearheaded the ‘Directors for the Voice’ campaign, which showcases the names of directors who publicly support the Yes Campaign. The list included GroupM’s CEO Aimee Buchanan.

In a LinkedIn status, The Monkey’s Mark Green said “I’ll be voting YES! Because I want to live in a country that recognises 65,000 years of Indigenous culture in our constitution”.

This weekend The Monkeys, in partnership with Uluru Dialogue, released a new advert for the Yes Campaign featuring John Farnham’s hit ‘You’re The Voice’. 

 

 

 

 



