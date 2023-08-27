Sunita Gloster & The Monkeys Get 460 Company Directors To Sign-On For Campaign Supporting The Voice

Some 460 Australian directors from organisations large and small have joined together in a ‘Directors for the Voice’ campaign, as they stand with the majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to support the Voice ahead of the 2023 referendum later this year.

Launched today, the campaign comprises full page advertisements in the Australian Financial Review, The Australian, metropolitan mastheads and on social media and is being amplified through earned media editorial, interviews, op-eds and a LinkedIn campaign.

Headlined ‘The Voice; It’s Everyone’s Business’ it lists 460 names of directors who want to publicly support the Voice, with more continuing to join.

Ming Long, a non-executive director and the campaign’s co-organiser said, “It is rare for company directors to put themselves out there personally with such unity. Many individual directors feel deeply about this issue and have wanted an avenue to express their strong support in their personal capacity. Directors participating in the campaign are a highly diverse group representing the broader Australian community.”

The group includes Indigenous directors and diversity across gender, race, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion, socio-economic background, geographic location and political leanings. The directors are involved in industries ranging from social enterprises to listed and private companies, large and small businesses, and not-for-profit organisations.

“It is a true community coalition united in support of the Voice at a vital point in our nation’s future,” Ms Long said.

“This is our moment in history to set our country on a more inclusive course,” she said.

Commenting on the campaign Long said: “We are extremely grateful for the pro bono support of Sunita Gloster AM who galvanised a team from The Monkeys part of Accenture Song, Carat, and Sefiani part of Clarity Global, in helping us bring this campaign to life,” Long said.







