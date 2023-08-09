Ad Legend & Bon Vivant Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham Joins The B&T Team

B&T is excited to announce that industry legend, all-round good bloke and recently minted MFA Hall Of Famer Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham has joined the team as editorial consultant, contributor and occasional dog’s body.

Arguably needing no introduction, Sparrow has been a mainstay of Australia’s advertising landscape for the past four decades, starting his career in the dispatch department of iconic advertising agency McCann.

Among his innumerable achievements, he launched and led Mindshare in Australia in 1990 which led to a seven-year stint in New York as the agency’s marketing and new business director. He’s also held senior roles at GroupM and WPP and most recently launched his own agency and training consultancy, The Nest.

In fact, Sparrow’s love of the media industry is possibly only surpassed by his love of fine dining and a restaurant’s extensive wine list (doubly so when he’s not footing the bill). Alas, however, B&T won’t be introducing Sparrow’s tasty restaurant critiques.

Commenting on his new role, Sparrow said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the A-Team at The Misfits and I think I’ll fit right in. Super excited to continue the successful trajectory of B&T and contribute to its future growth. Fun times ahead with new and innovative projects on the horizon. Stay tuned!”

B&T’s editor-in-chief, David Hovenden, added: “We’ve got very big plans for B&T – as is evident from Australia’s number one industry conference, Cannes In Cairns – and Sparrow’s experience will prove invaluable in helping us achieve those goals.

“I’ve personally known Sparrow for as long as I can remember and I honestly don’t think there’s a more knowledgeable, likeable and respected person involved in all of Australia’s adland.

“I’m certainly looking forward to Sparrow joining the B&T team and explaining the difference between ragout and ragù and gorgonzola from the gruyère,” Hovenden mused.

Sparrow begins at B&T next week.