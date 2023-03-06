Ad Council Launches Free Attention & Effectiveness Webinar With Karen Nelson-Field

On Tuesday 21 March, Advertising Council Australia will host a webinar to launch Attention and Effectiveness: To ESOV and Beyond Part II – a world-first report by leading authorities on advertising effectiveness, Peter Field and Rob Brittain, and acclaimed pioneer in media science, Professor Karen Nelson-Field (lead image).

The groundbreaking study combines long-term, in-market effectiveness data derived from the ACA Effectiveness Database with world-class video attention data from Amplified Intelligence, exploring the impact of creative and media choices on effective Share of Voice metrics.

With a global recession looming, a pervading sense of ‘permacrisis’ and marketing budgets set to be impacted, this event is a must for brands and marketers looking to manage their marketing dollars with certainty and prove the effectiveness of their work.

Webinar moderators are ThinkTV Australia CEO Kim Portrate and Advertising Council Australia CEO Tony Hale.

Webinar details

Launch of report Attention and Effectiveness: To ESOV and Beyond Part II

Date: Tuesday 21 March 2023

Time: 5.00pm – 6:30pm AEDT

Cost: Free

For more information and to register, click here.