Activation Agency Traffik Rebrands, Expands Service Offering

Activation agency, Traffik, has unveiled a significant rebrand and expansion of its service offering as part of its new positioning, Everything Activation.

The agency’s expanded service offering has seen it build out its sponsorship, shopper marketing, planning, PR and social functions, adding to its established experiential, digital, shopper marketing and staffing credentials.

The ‘Everything Activation’ positioning and expansion of the agency’s capabilities has been developed in response to clients seeking a simpler model by housing the full suite of specialist services under one roof, creating a holistic activation agency that works in tandem with marketers’ more traditional creative and media agencies.

Traffik CEO, James Neale, commented, “We continue to have conversations with clients about the complexity borne from the volume of agencies working on their business which is what led to the complete restructuring of our agency.

“We’ve been deliberate in rounding out our skillset and capability to support the belief that a three agency model – Creative, Media and now Activation – is the most effective and efficient way forward for clients, and we’ve hired the right people and put in place the right tools and processes to achieve those goals.”

In support of the agency’s broadened skillset, Traffik has brought on a raft of new specialists, including:

Sam Fairley, Head of Shopper

Mark Edney, Head of Sponsorship

Eliza Millet, Planner

Elena Macdonald, Creative

Steph Sheen, Account Director

Aleks Corke, Production

“It’s fantastic to have Sam, Mark, Eliza, Elena, Steph and Aleks join the team at an exciting period of growth and development for the agency. We’re thrilled to have them on board as we offer a more complete and well-rounded service offering to market.”

Traffik’s new positioning has been driven by significant growth over the past 18 months on new and existing clients including Asahi, Lavazza, Myer, Diageo, Ikea and more.