ACM & PlayHQ To Bolster Digital Sports Offering

ACM has expanded its partnership with Play HQ to deliver detailed local scores and stats to regional Australians to fuel their insatiable appetite for sport.

“You’ll only have to pass by a local footy oval on any given Saturday morning over the next six months to see the important role club footy plays in connecting communities. And that’s what’s exciting about this partnership with Play HQ; from grassroots to first grade, we will present scores, tables and top scorers side-by-side with leading coverage from our local journalists,” said ACM chief technology officer Bruce Levine.

“We are committed to adding value to the experience of our 140,000 digital subscribers – as well as

creating unique environments for our partners to connect with regional Australia. And this project

delivers both,” Levine said.

The partnership with Play HQ, Australia’s leading provider of local sports data, will deliver detailed updates on local Aussie rules footy, including full fixtures, results, ladders, as well as game stats such as goal kickers and best-on-ground. The relevant Play HQ data sits prominently in the sports section of ACM’s network of regional digital subscription brands: the AFL Canberra competition in The Canberra Times and the Northern Tasmanian Football Association in The Examiner.

“ACM is well on the way to becoming the number one choice for local sport in each of the markets we cover,” said ACM national sales director Sam Westaway.

“Our strategic investment in sport and diverse array of digital products has opened up conversations with big brands. They’re seeing the growth in our sports audience, which is more than 3.1 million online, and value in our local content”.

ACM’s mastheads are uniquely placed to deliver coverage of professional leagues and local club footy side-by-side with equal prominence.

“If you want to connect with regional Australians who are passionate about sport, then you need to talk to ACM,” Westaway said.

The ACM audience is more engaged than their metro counterparts; 42 per cent are more likely to read sports.