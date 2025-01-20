ACM Appoints Jarrah Petzold As Chief Marketing Officer

Australian publisher, Australian Community Media (ACM), has appointed Jarrah Petzold to the role of chief marketing officer.

Petzold joined ACM 18 months ago as director of marketing. Under his leadership, ACM’s regional and agricultural news subscriptions have achieved double-digit growth.

Petzold has overseen the marketing strategy for the transformation of ACM’s Western NSW brands to a new “digital + weekend” publishing model, as well as the launches of new businesses including agricultural brokerage Farmers Finance Australia and the regional jobs platform ViewJobs.

In his expanded role, Jarrah will lead ACM’s commercial strategy alongside research, creative, trade, and consumer marketing functions. His focus on aligning ACM’s marketing and commercial efforts positions the company to continue delivering on its mission of connecting businesses with regional consumers and strengthening regional communities.

“Jarrah’s experience and strategic approach will be an asset to this role. He has already proven himself as a transformative leader, and we look forward to seeing him bring that energy and expertise to ACM’s commercial strategy,” ACM managing director, Tony Kendall said.

“I am grateful to take a greater role in the commercial side of our business. Looking ahead to 2025, I’m excited by our team, our strategy, and our purpose: connecting businesses with regional consumers and keeping communities strong, informed, and connected,” Jarrah added.

ACM is home to more than 100 local news brands serving regional and rural communities across Australia.

The appointment comes after the axing of journalists at ACM. Last week, the company told employees and the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) that as many as nine staff from the print production team will be made redundant.

The union is concerned about the future of several mastheads as daily printed newspapers amid concerns they could be reduced to Saturday-only printed editions. The union is worried that these print producers could be replaced by AI tools.

“AI in Australia is still unregulated, and given Australians want strong laws to manage AI risks, any move by ACM to do this would be out of touch with community expectations,” MEAA acting chief executive Adam Portelli said.

These new cuts come three months after ACM axed 35 jobs across 11 newsrooms and ended the printing of eight newspapers.

In August 2024, the company cut the printing of NSW papers such as the Moree Champion and the Tenterfield Star, with photographers and journalists at these publications being made redundant.

The union has informed the public that about one-third of the small ACM print production team will be cut under ACM’s latest restructure. The news is especially saddening as the team includes some of the longest-standing sub-editors and journalists in the company.

MEAA’s National Media Section has passed a motion condemning ACM’s actions.