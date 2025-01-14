Ace Your Aperol Aperitivo Hour At Australian Open 2025

Tennis fans and summer lovers, get ready to enjoy a slice of Italy at the Australian Open with Aperol! From Monday 6 to Sunday 26 January, Terrazza Aperol is your go-to destination to unwind with an iconic Aperol Spritz and delectable aperitivo boxes.

Just as the AO has thrilled tennis fans since 1905, Aperol brings over a century of heritage and Italian flair to every glass. At Terrazza Aperol bask in the summer sunshine, soak up the electrifying atmosphere between matches, and immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Italian culture.

Whether you’re at the AO to experience the atmosphere or watch the tennis, gather your nearest and dearest and embrace the timeless Italian tradition of Aperitivo Hour. Sometimes referred to as Italy’s take on happy hour, Aperitivo is a daily occasion where light drinks and snacks are enjoyed in good company with friends and family.

Don’t be misled by the name, Aperitivo Hour isn’t just an hour. With extended opening hours this year at Terrazza Aperol, attendees can savour the experience for as long as they wish.

Nestled in the heart of Grand Slam Oval at Melbourne Park, Terrazza Aperol features a bespoke 15-metre-long bar, comfy lounges, and an elevated cabana experience – perfect for relaxing in style with friends.

And it doesn’t stop there, get ready for a game-changing experience with The Aperol Adventure Dispenser! Score fabulous experiential prizes like food and beverage vouchers, AO Live tickets to see Kaytranda and Kesha, and exclusive VIP experiences at Terrazza Aperol.

Plus, unlock exclusive, priceless experiences available only to Mastercard cardholders, such as behind-the-scenes tours of the Australian Open, Player Pod Dinners, and the opportunity to enjoy an Aperol Spritz with a tennis legend.

“Aperitivo Hour at Terrazza Aperol is more than just a moment to enjoy a refreshing drink; it’s a celebration of togetherness. Melbourne, with its vibrant culture and love for socialising, is the perfect backdrop for this Italian tradition. Whether you’re catching up with old friends or making new ones, there’s nothing quite like sharing an Aperol Spritz while soaking up the summer vibes at the Australian Open,” said Jacopo Borsa, managing director – Australia at Campari Group.

“Tennis and Aperol are the perfect match, both bringing people together to enjoy the finer things in life – great company, thrilling moments, and unforgettable experiences. It’s where the joy of tennis meets the art of socialising, creating memories that will last long after the final match point”.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Aperol at the Australian Open. Aperol has been a beloved part of the AO experience, bringing a taste of Italian tradition and conviviality to our fans. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to creating unforgettable moments for tennis enthusiasts and entertainment seekers alike,” said Cedric Cornelis, chief commercial officer at Tennis Australia.

Maria Thattil, Aperol AO Spokesperson, said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be the face of Aperol at the Australian Open again! Aperol is the embodiment of good vibes, great times, and beautiful company. This is what the AO is synonymous with! I am counting down the days until I’m kicking back at Terrazza Aperol, enjoying some Aperitivo Hour Magic, watching the greats battle it out on the courts and making unforgettable memories with everyone there!”

The Terrazza Aperol activation is part of Aperol’s partnership with Tennis Australia for the next three years.