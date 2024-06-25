Accordion Celebrates Seven Years With New Brand Direction & Website

Marking its seventh anniversary, Accordion has launched a new brand direction and website, showcasing the extraordinary artistic talent and creativity that has been central to its growth and will define its future.

“The new platform has been designed to spotlight the artists who drive our content and who have contributed to Accordion’s success and growth during the past seven years,” said Greg Toolen, Accordion partner and production manager.

“We aren’t bound by a fixed roster of directors or photographers. Instead, Accordion curates a vibrant national collective of diverse artists – from seasoned, genre-driven veterans to emerging talents”.

“We made a conscious decision to do this from the get-go and it’s been a huge part of our success. Our clients get the benefit of accessing a significantly larger pool of directors and photographers which inevitably leads to a much better alignment of talent and creative”.

“Now with seven years under our belt, we can provide more value to our clients by giving them a choice of incredible and diverse talent from all around the country. All our artists now operate as locals on Accordion productions, no matter where these wonderful humans call home. This offers agencies and clients a national pool of talent, while eliminating additional travel expenses from the production budget,” said Adam Litchfield, Accordion partner and account director.

“Revamping the brand signals an important stage in our growth and evolution. We’ve listened to our trusted clients and artists to create something that truly represents who we are, and we’re thrilled with the results”.

“While we celebrate this milestone, Accordion would like to give a massive thanks to its clients, partners, and the talented artists and producers who have been part of our story. We have achieved remarkable things over the past seven years, we’ve evolved and we have a clear vision for where we want to be. We look forward to continuing to forge strong relationships over many more years, and many more campaigns to come,” said Toolen.

“Turning seven as a kid was one of my fondest memories, it was when I was allowed to have my first bike (insert classic 70’s Dragster). Despite the odd knee scrape it was exhilarating. Now turning seven again at Accordion, I gotta say feels just as special,” said Litchfield.