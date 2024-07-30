Accor Plus Invites Travellers To ‘Get Away With It’ In New Campaign Via john+john

This year, celebrating its 30-year milestone, hotel loyalty subscription programme Accor Plus has launched ‘Get Away With It’, a new campaign aimed at highlighting the incredible value Accor Plus members enjoy when staying at Accor hotels throughout Asia Pacific.

Developed in partnership with Sydney-based creative agency john+john, ‘Get Away With It’ sparks travellers’ curiosity while elevating consideration in the Australian market when it comes to exclusive experiences available to members of Accor Plus. The campaign invites travellers to embrace a sense of fun while reinforcing the many advantages of the programme—namely a free night’s accommodation, up to 50 per cent off dining and stays, and access to member-only events, including money-can-not-buy entertainment and sporting experiences.

The campaign includes a 30-second TVC and media across radio, digital, and social. In partnership with global digital marketing agency iProspect, the campaign’s digital footprint will aim to boost new member growth and awareness in Australia and highlight the exceptional benefits offered by Accor Plus across the Asia Pacific region.

“Accor Plus is a premium hotel travel programme but it’s never stuffy or elitist. We wanted to capture the essence of a member-only VIP club while flavouring it with a hint of tongue-in-cheek irreverence. The programme is for savvy travellers seeking more value and experience from their travel spend, and ‘Get Away With It’ encourages members to take advantage of its benefits,” said john+john creative director Matt Strempel.

“We’re thrilled with the collaboration between john+john and Accor Plus, landing on a strapline that feels well-known, reflecting our mutual belief that travel should be unforgettable.”

Accor has a global presence and reputation for leading excellence in hospitality, adding credibility to the value offered through its Accor Plus programme. Members can experience elevated hotel benefits at more than 1,000 hotels, resorts and apartments including Sofitel, Movenpick, Pullman, Novotel, Peppers and Mantra and more, across Asia Pacific.

“Our vision is to be the most loved hotel loyalty subscription programme in the Asia Pacific. For 30 years, we have worked tirelessly to create the best hotel travel loyalty membership in Australia, always ensuring our members feel valued and receive outstanding service from Accor Plus,” said Accor Plus CEO for Asia Pacific Renae Trimble.

“With our new campaign, ‘Get Away With It’ we are wanting to continue to educate travellers on how they can get more with Accor Plus through exceptional experiences and outstanding travel and hotel stays”.

With seamless integration into Accor’s global loyalty programme ALL, members enjoy Elite status benefits such as priority check-in, a welcome drink, and late check-out. They also receive additional discounts and a comprehensive suite of perks, including points to redeem on future stays and events. This extensive range of benefits makes Accor Plus the complete package for travellers seeking exceptional value.