Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years

The AFL is pleased to announce a four-year partnership extension with hospitality group Accor as the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW until the end of 2027.

Lead image: L-R: Sarah Derry (CEO Accor Pacific), Kylie Rogers (AFL EGM Customer and Commercial), Peta Webster (AFL GM Commercial), and Anne Gill (Senior Vice President Commercial, Pacific – Accor)

The extension will see Accor continue to fulfil the accommodation requirements of AFL Clubs, officials and umpires when travelling throughout the elite men’s and women’s seasons.

The partnership also gives AFL fans exclusive access to accommodation discounts and offers in Australia and overseas through Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program ALL- Accor Live Limitless.

Delivering a first-class off-field experience since joining the AFL in 2014, AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the partnership extension is something all fans can celebrate. “Accor is committed to exceptional service and inspiring experiences through travel across their ecosystem of leading brands”.

“They provide our industry, particularly our clubs, players and umpires with the best accommodation options across the country to enable them to reach their potential on the field. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership into the future,” Rogers said.

With a network of more than 400 hotels across Australia and the Pacific region, Sarah Derry, CEO of Accor Pacific, said the team welcomed the partnership extension. “We are delighted to announce that Accor’s successful partnership with the AFL has been extended for a further four years. This is fantastic news for both Accor and the AFL, as it allows us to continue our collaboration and further strengthen our relationship,” Derry said.

“We look forward to working closely with the AFL and its passionate community, creating unforgettable experiences for fans and guests alike”.

Accor has a broad range of accommodation styles to suit the needs of the AFL and its fans across every state and territory, including many hotels located close to stadiums that host AFL games including Pullman, Novotel, The Sebel, Grand Mercure, and ibis hotels.




