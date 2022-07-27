Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network

Media personality Zoe Marshall (pictured) has partnered with independent podcast company Acast, giving it hosting and distribution rights to Marshall’s human-interest podcast, The Deep.

From terminal parents to sex workers, extremists and drug addicts, The Deep is a place for thought-provoking conversations that help us explore who we are when no one is looking. Utilising her own past experiences, Zoe Marshall holds the space for others to share their stories and perspectives.

Zoe Marshall, host of The Deep, said: “Since I can remember, people feel very comfortable sharing their secrets with me, those things they’ve never told a soul. It’s a privilege hearing these stories and it’s important to me that this trust extends to how the podcast is distributed and represented. That is why I decided to partner with Acast. Maintaining complete creative control and working with like-minded people is the way forward.”

Guy Scott-Wilson, creator network director, Acast Australia and New Zealand, said: “The Deep is an incredible podcast. Zoe’s ability to completely immerse her audience in the story of a stranger has made The Deep one of the world’s most captivating human-interest podcasts.

“Data from Acast’s annual Sounds Smart Report shows that most podcast listeners are tuning in alone, and actively reducing distractions before pressing play — and The Deep is a great example of a homegrown podcast with that lean-in factor. Zoe brings authenticity, curiosity and trust so this is an incredible opportunity for Acast to host, monetise and continue to grow Zoe’s active audience base.”

The Deep will benefit from Acast’s innovative range of monetisation options, including fan-supported revenue streams through Acast+ subscriptions. Fans of The Deep can subscribe to The Deeper to access exclusive bonus episodes that are too confronting for The Deep. Subscribers will also enjoy ad-free listening and bonus content.

As part of its commitment to the open podcast ecosystem, Acast will make The Deep accessible to listeners on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Samsung Free, and more.