“Absolutely Hideous! Embarrassing! Lamest Medal Ever!” Big Bash’s Man-Of-The-Match KFC Medal Gets Fried
The Big Bash has been run and done for another season, with the Brisbane Heat named champions after last night’s convincing win over the Sydney Sixers by 54 runs at the SCG.
However, the medal presentation soonbecame an even bigger talking point when man-of-the-match, Brisbane’s Spencer Johnson, came up to the stage to accept his medal which was soon revealed as a KFC bucket!
Johnson was presented the medal-come-blatant advertisement by Channel Seven Jason Richardson and after the mandatory speech thanking teammates and the opposition, the fast bowler fled the stage and quickly removed the bucket from around his neck.
this is the greatest individual award medal ever designed pic.twitter.com/d79fPo8Rjs
— Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) January 24, 2024
And fans were quickly onto social media to slam the tacky medal and even tackier stunt by the fast food giant.
The medal was quickly labelled “absolutely hideous”, “embarrassing” and “the lamest medal I’ve ever seen”.
“This is the most wonderful trophy in world sport and we must properly honour the KFC Medal,” joked one person.
“You’d hope it comes with a voucher for a few Zinger boxes,” said another.
“Goes into nearest KFC, slaps the medallion in the counter — ‘give me all the chicken I can eat’,” said another.
Thankfully, a lot of people also saw the funny side. “If that medal got me free KFC for the rest of the year I’d wear it every day,” said one.
“That KFC medal is objectively hilarious. I would also like to purchase one,” penned another.
While another added: “Honestly if you’re my friend and a KFC Medal isn’t my 37th birthday present this year, are you really my friend?”
And it’s not the first time KFC has upset sports fans in recent times.
Back in June, Shannon Noll – who’s an ambassador for the brand – upset footy fans when he sang “Fried Night Footy” as part of the pre-match entertainment at the second State of Origin in Brisbane. The song is basically an ad for KFC.
Broadcaster Nine didn’t air the performance to its TV viewers, leaving only those in the ground to suffer it. However, fans complained that were being fed a chicken ad and not real entertainment, while Nollsy fans at home complained they didn’t get to see the singer’s performance.
Social media quickly erupted.
“Did the NRL just make Shannon Noll perform a full song about the KFC Friday Night Footy jingle?” one person tweeted.
Another said: “Shannon Noll singing a KFC ad at Origin has to be as low as things could ever get #RIPTina.”
“Who needs Taylor Swift when you’ve got Shannon Noll at Suncorp Stadium singing a song about footy and chicken,” said another.
