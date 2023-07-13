“Absolute Buzzkill!” Origin Fans Fume At “Snorefest” Pre-Game Show

NSW may have got the cookies in last night’s Origin dead rubber (24-10), however, once again it’s the pre-game entertainment that has sent fans into a complete tizz.

For some bizarre reason the NRL recruited an unheard of act from New Zealand, a band called Six60, who delivered their soulful ballads complete with a Māori troupe performing the Haka.

The band delivered three songs to the 75,000 strong crowd inside the stadium, while TV viewers at home had to endure just one Six60 number.

In fact, the pre-game entertainment has been a hot button topic the entire Origin series. In game one in Adelaide, broadcaster Nine copped flak from fans after it cut short a performance by The Living End. While in game two in Brisbane, Shannon ‘Nollsy’ Noll found himself in hot water for singing a KFC advert.

Last night fans fumed about Six60’s celebration of Māori culture that had nothing to do with a football match between NSW and Queensland.

Others rightly questioned why an Australian artist wasn’t chosen to perform. While others said Six60’s melodic style hardly fired up the fans for the big game.

Others speculated that broadcaster Nine was behind it and was using it promote the game and Origin in New Zealand.

ESPN’s Brittany Mitchell lead the rage via a Tweet: “What a flop of a pre-show entertainment rev-up.”

Another wrote: “Nothing says State of Origin like Māori’s doing the haka.”

A third added: “NZ band for a NSW v QLD game, with another country’s First Nation ppl performing the haka. WTF?”.

While another demanded the NRL “bring back Nollsy!”

Another penned: “This has to be the worst pre game entertainment of all time. It’s pretty clear those who run the game are out of touch with the rugby league public.”

“Why do the NRL continually fuck up pre game entertainment. Horrendous stuff this for an Origin game,” noted another.

However, there was even a spot of love for Six60.

“Wow, I don’t know who these guys are but they are good,” tweeted one viewer.

“They finally got entertainment that actually sounds good live? Wow,” penned another fan of the band.