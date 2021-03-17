Absolut Take Mardi Gras To Regional Australia In New Campaign, Via Initiative

Iconic vodka brand Absolut, part of Pernod Ricard, has partnered with Pedestrian and Initiative to spread the love of Mardi Gras to regional towns across the country.

For more than 40 years Absolut has been a proud supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, and to mark this meaningful milestone they set out to create a pride rally like no other.

Because 84 per cent of LGBTIQA+ individuals in Australia believe there are still parts of the country where they feel unsafe, most of them in regional communities, Absolut decided to bring the celebration of diversity and equality to towns across the country.

In Initiative’s first major campaign for Absolut, a partnership with Pedestrian created the ‘Show All Your Colours Tour’ to encourage open self-expression and acceptance in the places that need it most.

Accompanied by a one-of-a-kind pride torch, Absolut is transporting the glitz and glamour of Sydney’s Mardi Gras to small unsuspecting towns and capturing the real stories of love, identity and acceptance of regional Australians.

Lauren Sutcliffe, senior brand manager at Absolut, says the tour is more than a series of parties.

“We are taking Mardi Gras to regional towns and communities to continue to spread the message of equality and love with our Show All your Colours Tour,” she said.

“Colour is such a great tool to allow expression and we are encouraging people to show all their colours in support of love and allyship of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Olivia Warren, head of Initiative Studio, said: “this partnership enabled the Studio team to push the boundaries and produce events for regional Australian towns that are often left out of great campaigns like this.”

“Attending each event, you can easily see how the campaign resonates with each town and how proud they are to show their colours. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I am extremely proud of the advocacy and change Absolut is pushing.”

The Show All Your Colours Tour continues, heading to Shepparton in Victoria and New Norfolk in Tasmania in the coming weeks.