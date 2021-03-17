Absolut Take Mardi Gras To Regional Australia In New Campaign, Via Initiative

Absolut Take Mardi Gras To Regional Australia In New Campaign, Via Initiative
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Iconic vodka brand Absolut, part of Pernod Ricard, has partnered with Pedestrian and Initiative to spread the love of Mardi Gras to regional towns across the country.

For more than 40 years Absolut has been a proud supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, and to mark this meaningful milestone they set out to create a pride rally like no other.

Because 84 per cent of LGBTIQA+ individuals in Australia believe there are still parts of the country where they feel unsafe, most of them in regional communities, Absolut decided to bring the celebration of diversity and equality to towns across the country.

In Initiative’s first major campaign for Absolut, a partnership with Pedestrian created the ‘Show All Your Colours Tour’ to encourage open self-expression and acceptance in the places that need it most.

Accompanied by a one-of-a-kind pride torch, Absolut is transporting the glitz and glamour of Sydney’s Mardi Gras to small unsuspecting towns and capturing the real stories of love, identity and acceptance of regional Australians.

Lauren Sutcliffe, senior brand manager at Absolut, says the tour is more than a series of parties.

“We are taking Mardi Gras to regional towns and communities to continue to spread the message of equality and love with our Show All your Colours Tour,” she said.

“Colour is such a great tool to allow expression and we are encouraging people to show all their colours in support of love and allyship of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Olivia Warren, head of Initiative Studio, said: “this partnership enabled the Studio team to push the boundaries and produce events for regional Australian towns that are often left out of great campaigns like this.”

“Attending each event, you can easily see how the campaign resonates with each town and how proud they are to show their colours. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I am extremely proud of the advocacy and change Absolut is pushing.”

The Show All Your Colours Tour continues, heading to Shepparton in Victoria and New Norfolk in Tasmania in the coming weeks.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Absolut Initiative

Latest News

Red Havas Announces Departure Of Brisbane Executive Director Yasmine Gray
  • Marketing

Red Havas Announces Departure Of Brisbane Executive Director Yasmine Gray

Red Havas today announced the forthcoming departure of Red Havas Brisbane’s executive director, Yasmine Gray after more than six years at the helm of the agency’s Queensland office. Gray joined Red Havas in 2014 with the merger of her firm, Graymedia into the group. She leaves to head up one of Queensland’s most eminent architecture […]

A Cause for Collaboration: Can Audience Exchange Level The Publisher Playing Field?
  • Media

A Cause for Collaboration: Can Audience Exchange Level The Publisher Playing Field?

With people’s internet usage on the rise and an increasing amount of competition for attention publishers need to open up, collaborate and give the audiences ways to discover content which are more in line with what they’ve been trained to use by other platforms, writes Stephaine Himoff [pictured], Global VP of Supply Partnership at Outbrain. […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Connecting Plots Appoints Alexa Burchell and Bonnie Ledsam As New Senior Hires
  • Media

Connecting Plots Appoints Alexa Burchell and Bonnie Ledsam As New Senior Hires

Creative communications agency Connecting Plots has welcomed two new senior hires to the team. Alexa Burchell (pictured, right) joins as art director, while Bonnie Ledsam (pictured, left) takes on the role of senior integrated producer and studio manager. The appointments follow a significant period of growth for the independent agency. It also follows a string […]

Seven Announces 2021 AFL Partners As Record Number Of Brands Get Involved
  • Advertising
  • Media

Seven Announces 2021 AFL Partners As Record Number Of Brands Get Involved

The Seven Network has welcomed its sponsorship partners for the 2021 AFL Premiership season, which kicks off tonight with a clash between reigning Premiers, the Richmond Tigers, and the Carlton Blues. Some of the biggest and best brands in Australia, including naming rights partner Toyota, are joining forces with Seven to present what promises to […]

Podcasts, Programmatic And Potential: IAB’s 2021 State Of The Nation
  • Media

Podcasts, Programmatic And Potential: IAB’s 2021 State Of The Nation

This year’s IAB State of the Nation Audio Summit was the first in-person event held by the group since the 2020 summit. Held in the Australian Institute of Music, themes included the changing role of audio in the minds of advertisers. The core focus of the event was the IAB’s Audio Advertising State of The […]

Mark Lollback To Leave GroupM AUNZ
  • Media

Mark Lollback To Leave GroupM AUNZ

Sad news today with the departure of one of B&T's favourite adlanders, Mark Lollback. Although he may have hated us.

Breitling Posts First-Ever ANZ Campaign Aimed At Women, Via MASH
  • Campaigns

Breitling Posts First-Ever ANZ Campaign Aimed At Women, Via MASH

Following the launch of the Chronomat women’s 32 and 36 watches, watchmaker Breitling has launched its first women focussed ANZ campaign. Melbourne headquartered MASH was appointed to develop an Asia extension of Breitling’s global Spotlight Squad, which features American ballet dancer Misty Copeland, award-winning actress and producer Charlize Theron, and Chinese actress and philanthropist Yao […]

Chiel Employs Plastic Bags And QR Codes For Powerful New Greenpeace Campaign, ‘The Nature of Plastic’
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Chiel Employs Plastic Bags And QR Codes For Powerful New Greenpeace Campaign, ‘The Nature of Plastic’

‘The Nature of Plastic’ campaign reimagines five of Chile’s most iconic locations in plastic, to show the impact of pollution – even in protected environments – and highlight the need for behavioural change. The campaign runs across print, outdoor and social. Cheil Central America’s creative team selected five locations: Easter Island; the Atacama desert; El […]