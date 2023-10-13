ABC Journalist Labelled Baby Beheading Claims In Israel-Hamas Conflict “Bullshit”

ABC Journalist Labelled Baby Beheading Claims In Israel-Hamas Conflict “Bullshit”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The ABC’s Middle Eastern correspondent Tom Joyner labelled  reports about babies being beheaded by Hamas in Israel as “bullshit” in a WhatsApp group with hundreds of international journalists and broadcasters.

In now-deleted comments, Joyner wrote that he did not believe the stories presented by Israeli news outlets, a spokesman for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Defence Force soldiers and even US President Joe Biden were simply untrue.

“The story about the babies is bullshit,” he wrote to the journalists who were sharing information about the conflict in messages seen by The Australian.

After meeting the ire of fellow group members, Joyner apologised for his wording and said he regretted his choice of words. However, he pushed back and said that there had been no unequivocal proof from the IDF or Netanyahu that babies had been beheaded by Hamas.

The ABC’s Tom Joyner

Nicole Zedek,  a correspondent for privately owned Israeli news channel i24NEWS reported apparently first-hand testimony from soldiers.

“Some soldiers say they found babies with their heads cut off, entire families gunned down in their beds,” she said.

“About 40 babies and young children have been taken out on gurneys – so far.”’

Zedek also said in a TV interview that soldiers had told of the atrocities they had witnessed.

“As I was speaking to some of the soldiers, one of the deputy commanders who was first on the scene to arrive to this massacre on Saturday, he said that with his own eyes he witnessed children with their heads cut off by these masked terrorists,” Zedek said.

However, An IDF spokesperson, Doron Spielman, told NBC News on Tuesday that he could not confirm i24NEWS’s report.

President Biden made his claim on Wednesday but the White House later clarified that Biden was referring to news reports about beheadings, which have not included or referred to photographic evidence.

On Friday, Israel confirmed reports of babies being burnt and decapitated in Hamas’s assault on the Kfar Aza kibbutz and that photos were shown to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel on Thursday by the Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office. Tal Heinrich, spokesman for the Israel leader, also confirmed the brutality.

“Toddlers, babies’ heads were cut off,” he said.

It also posted images of dead and burned babies on X. You can view those here, though, be warned, you may find this content upsetting and disturbing. No photos of beheaded babies have been made public.

At the time when Joyner made the comments, however, no evidence had been made publicly available. The claims made on i24NEWS were impossible to verify, for example, and the White House and the IDF later clarified claims made by its leaders.

This story demonstrates how difficult war reporting is and how emotionally charged on both sides the violence is.




Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC

Latest News

Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
  • Marketing

Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats

Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September. The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and […]

InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
  • Advertising

InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges

InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising.  The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
  • Technology

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment

Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The contestants are asked quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
  • Marketing

Friday Trivia Time!

It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.

NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign
  • Marketing

NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign

NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices.   Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim […]

Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
  • Marketing

Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV

Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]

Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine
  • Marketing

Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine

Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand.  Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM […]

SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life
  • Marketing

SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life

Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21. Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s […]