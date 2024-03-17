AAMI Explores The Lucky Country With New Brand Platform & Campaign Via Ogilvy

Leading Australian insurance provider AAMI has unveiled a new, far-reaching and long-term brand platform via Ogilvy, reinforcing why it’s Lucky you’re with AAMI.

Marking a shift from its previous ‘AAMI Does’ platform, which has been in the market since 2020, the new platform embraces Australia’s quirks and challenges, reinvigorating AAMI’s long-standing tagline, ‘ Lucky you’re with AAMI. ‘

It launches with a humorous milestone execution this week. The platform will then extend across TV, cinema, BVOD, and online, plus OOH, audio, and digital display. It uses Dorothea Mackellar’s iconic poem ‘My Country’ juxtaposed with the very unlucky—and very Australian—scenarios that our lucky country sometimes faces.

“The AAMI brand promise has always been positivity in the face of life’s big and little inconveniences, which is the essence of Lucky You’re with AAMI,” said Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger.

“Given that Australia is a big place with its quirks and challenges, Australians need easy insurance. That’s why this latest campaign has used a fun and laconic Australian tone, Mackellar’s widely recognised reflections, and some visual humour to reinforce what makes the AAMI brand so special and its effortless insurance unique.”

“AAMI supports customers far and wide across all of Australia, so we know first-hand some of the challenges our customers face in their everyday lives and how unique some of those challenges are to Australia. Our new campaign reflects the diversity of the Australian experience and reinforces that when our customers are unlucky, we’re there to support them. We’re incredibly excited by this new work, particularly the use of a beloved Australian poem to bring to life the uniqueness of our beloved Australian brand,” said Suncorp’s EGM brand & customer experience Mim Haysom.