A Very Special Hitmas & New Years Eve Party You Can’t Miss: The Hit Network Has Audiences Covered For Every Festive Event

The Hit Network is well and truly in the festive spirit, announcing the return of A Very Special Hitmas and a jam-packed New Year’s Eve party hosted by Lucy & Nikki.

Continuing its storied tradition, A Very Special Hitmas will light up Christmas Day with the Hit Network’s biggest talents, including Carrie & Tommy and Jimmy & Nath, who will host a day-long Christmas party packed with everyone’s favourite festive tunes. There will be special appearances from LiSTNR’s favourite podcast hosts, including Luke & Sassy Scott, Matt & Alex, and KICPOD with Steph & Laura.

Produced by two of Santa’s favourite elves, Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox announcer and assistant content director, Tim Lee, and SCA National head of audio production and Sound Design, David Konsky, A Very Special Hitmas will be the perfect place for the families’ favourite Christmas tunes.

The celebrations won’t stop there as Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott will wrap up a massive 2024 with a huge New Year’s Eve party airing across The Hit Network. Australia’s loosest party boys Peking Duk and other surprise guests will join Lucy & Nikki, as DJ Konsky will have the party vibes sky-high with his energy-infused mashups.

As the weather heats up, Sean ‘Seany B’ Brown turns up the volume, delivering the ultimate soundtrack for every feel-good moment, family adventure, and summer escape on Summer Nights, airing from 6pm–9pm.

“The Hit Network is the perfect soundtrack for holiday vibes this year! From the magic of Christmas morning to the countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve, we’ve got every moment covered. Whether you’re unwrapping presents with family or raising a glass with friends, Hitmas and our New Year’s Eve Party will be the soundtrack to your most memorable celebrations,” said Amanda Lee, head of Hit Metro Content and content director at 101.9 The Fox.

Keeping listeners company on the way to family catchups or while catching a breath at home after a crazy silly season, listeners can keep it locked to the Hit Network nationally or via the LiSTNR on Christmas Day for A Very Special Hitmas.

Lucy & Nikki’s New Year’s Eve Party will be available across the Hit Network nationally or via the LiSTNR from 7pm on Tuesday, 31 December.