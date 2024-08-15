A Practical Guide To Leveraging SMS Marketing For High-Impact Customer Engagement

SMS marketing is growing in importance as a channel, offering marketers the chance for significantly enhanced customer engagement across the funnel, writes Jason Anderson, Andzen’s Chief Operating Officer.

However, turning the theory into practice can seem challenging. Research from Klaviyo has shown that focusing on using exclusive access to events such as Black Friday to build consent and deepen customer relationships is one of the best approaches.

Engage Customers with Exclusive Offers

To successfully integrate SMS into your marketing strategy, offering exclusive early access to high-demand sales events such as Black Friday can be a game-changer. Brands that have adopted this approach are seeing impressive and tangible results.

Justin Williams, Hard Yakka’s Senior Digital Marketing & Ecommerce Manager, for example, noted how SMS played a crucial role in its Black Friday strategy last year.

“We saw a much higher level of engagement through SMS compared to other channels. Our Black Friday SMS campaigns delivered a click rate twice as high as our email campaigns. Customers loved getting those early notifications directly to their phones as it made them feel valued and gave them the first pick of the best deals,” said Williams.

This strategy is not just about increasing engagement; it’s also about building a connection with your audience. When customers receive early access offers through SMS, they feel like they’re part of an exclusive club. It’s a direct line that says, “You matter to us,” and that’s powerful.

Using platforms such as Klaviyo, it’s easy to segment your audience based on past behaviour and ensure the right offers reach the right people at the right time.

Keen to learn how Hard Yakka elevated its SMS strategy to drive action and boost revenue during peak sale periods? Register for this exclusive Behind The Brand with Hard Yakka webinar.

Loyalty Pays Off

SMS is an incredibly effective tool for loyalty. It’s not just about getting customers to buy more — it’s about creating a relationship where they feel valued and understood. Loyalty benefits that are exclusive to SMS subscribers can significantly deepen these relationships.

Think about it — when you send a VIP customer early access to a sale or a special discount, you’re reinforcing their decision to stay loyal to your brand. They’re not just another contact in your database; they’re someone who gets treated with extra care. This approach has shown considerable growth in customer retention and repeat purchases. When SMS is presented as the primary communication channel, the opt-in rates are strikingly high, which speaks to the effectiveness of this strategy.

To implement this, you can segment your audience based on purchase history and engagement levels and automate personalised SMS campaigns for each tier to ensure that your most loyal customers feel like they’re part of something special. This kind of personalised approach is what keeps customers coming back, time and time again.

Nail the Timing

Timing in SMS marketing is critical. The right message at the right time can make all the difference in how your customers respond. This is where SMS truly shines as a channel — it allows you to reach your customers at the exact moment they’re most likely to act.

For instance, during major sales events, sending a “last chance” reminder through SMS can drive an incredible surge in engagement. These final reminders can generate engagement rates at orders of magnitude higher than their counterpart email campaigns. The immediacy of SMS is unmatched, and when used strategically with the driver of urgency, it can significantly boost the effectiveness of your marketing efforts.

To make the most of this, marketers should align SMS campaigns with key moments in your brand’s promotional calendar. Use automation tools to ensure these messages go out exactly when they need to — whether it’s a few hours before a sale ends or just as a new product launches. This level of precision is what makes SMS such a powerful tool in your marketing arsenal.

Track, Tweak & Repeat

One of the greatest strengths of SMS marketing is its measurability. You can see, almost in real-time, how campaigns are performing and adjust accordingly. As with all marketing channels, continuously optimising your SMS strategy is crucial to maximising its effectiveness.

It’s not just about sending out messages; it’s about understanding what resonates with your audience. By tracking key metrics like click-through rates and conversion rates, you can refine your approach.

Campaigns with strong calls to action and clear, concise messaging tend to perform the best. But don’t stop there — experiment with A/B testing different offers, timings and even the length of the message. The insights you gain from these tests can be invaluable in shaping future campaigns.

This kind of data-driven approach allows you to continually improve and fine-tune your SMS marketing efforts, ensuring you’re always delivering the best possible experience to your customers.

Final Thoughts

Integrating SMS marketing into your customer journey isn’t just about driving sales — it’s about building deeper, more meaningful relationships with your customers. Whether it’s offering exclusive access to sales events or creating loyalty tiers that make your customers feel special, SMS has the power to transform how you engage with your audience.

To see the immense potential of SMS marketing when it is done correctly, register for the upcoming Behind The Brand with Hard Yakka webinar. You’ll realise it’s about more than just messages — it’s about making every interaction count.