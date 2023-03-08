A Look Back At The Women In Media Awards Power List

On International Women’s Day, we thought it was only right to take a look back over our Women In Media Awards Power List from 2022.

This year’s Women In Media Awards will be held in August but it will take some doing to top the 2022 power list which featured the likes of Cathy O’Connor, Dee Madigan, Sunita Gloster, and Jasmin Bedir.

Take a look at the full 2022 Power List here.

“Since we introduced the list in 2015, it has taken on a life of its own and has shone a light on the ever-growing list of amazing women leading our industry to a better place,” said David Hovenden, B&T‘s Editor in Chief at the time.

“Apart from the actual 30 names highlighted every year at B&T’s Women in Media Awards Night, the Long List has become a marvel all its own as both men and women nominate all the fabulous women working in and around our industry.”

You can also take a look at all the photos from last year’s awards, here.