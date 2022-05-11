A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform

The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform.

The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft of engaging content for fans to celebrate, compete and win.

Using Komo’s gamification platform plug and play tools including competitions, experiences and rich media integrations, the A-Leagues are developing a compelling engagement hub for their fans in the space of minutes. While Komo’s gamified market research is helping A-Leagues get to know their fans better.

The A-Leagues Finals Series Fan Hub officially launched as part of the Liberty A-League Grand Final, and experienced fantastic engagement with fans joining pre-game via social media and at half time in the stadium via the big screen activation which runs seamlessly through the Komo platform.

Pre-game, the noise-free channel offered fans the chance to predict what was going to happen in the Grand Final with questions like “who will score the first goal of the match?” — with the results updating in real time as the action unfolded. Fans could also prove their fandom via a live trivia game at half time, which connected to the big screen and gave everyone the chance to get involved in a bid to find the smartest fan in the stadium.

Over and above the games and competitions the Finals Hub offered up a range of rich media and content including: The Official Video for “Real Nice (H.C.T.F.)”, A-League Podcasts, The Liberty Free Thinking content series and Spotify playlists. The hub is now set to return for the complete upcoming Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series.

A-Leagues director of marketing and Data, Rob Nolan said Komo’s state-of-the-art audience engagement platform has given fans an exciting new experience, but also supported the company’s strategic objectives.

“Komo’s tools and expertise are helping both A-Leagues and our partners understand and connect with our fans on a deeper level. Whether fans are watching the game, on the couch or in a stadium, the Komo engagement hub allows us to connect with them to develop an ongoing relationship. This is key to our overarching business strategy to understanding and enhancing fan experience” he said.

Komo chief executive officer, Joel Steel said he’s pleased to have supported the A-Leagues with achieving their strategic objectives to better understand their fans.

“The importance of owning your own first party data goes way beyond being able to connect and communicate directly with your audience. If captured correctly, enriched, and segmented, it gives brands the power to really understand their audiences, and then most importantly allows brands to use this data to provide a better and more personalised experience back to that same audience. It’s extremely refreshing working with the new A-Leagues as they are led by a forward-thinking team who understand the importance of data and although the Komo platform is always built “fan-first” the immense amount of data that can be captured (non-intrusively) can really help drive tangible commercial returns for our subscribers and the A-Leagues is taking full advantage of that.” said Mr Steel.

Through its simple drag and drop engagement hub builder, the A-Leagues head of fan engagement Angela Colless and her team were able to create a fully integrated fan hub in only a few days and will now continue to build on it for the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series Fan Hub.

“The customer portal which powers the Komo engagement hubs is extremely intuitive, versatile and flexible. This makes the world of difference when you need to move fast. It really has added a whole new level to our digital and in-stadium fan engagement offering,” said Ms Colless.

Komo’s platform is industry agnostic and has welcomed a plethora of leading national and international brands to its platform over the past 12 months. This includes the Australian Olympic Committee, Williams F1, Carlton United Breweries, Gage Roads, Marvel Stadium, JLL, Charter Hall, Warner Music Group, Coca-Cola European Partners and many more.