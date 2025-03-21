“A Bulwark Against Misinformation”: The Crucial Role Of Multicultural Media In The Disinformation War

As Australia faces a surge in AI-generated misinformation and coordinated disinformation campaigns, particularly on platforms like RedNote (RED), multicultural media remains a critical force in safeguarding democratic discourse.

Independent multicultural media outlets, deeply embedded within diverse communities, serve as vital channels for accurate information, countering false narratives, and fostering informed debate.

Multicultural Media As A Bulwark Against Falsehoods

Fotis Kapetopoulos secretary of Independent Multicultural Media Australia (IMMA), spoke with B&T highlighting the irreplaceable role of independent multicultural media in maintaining truth. “Independent multicultural media is a bulwark against misinformation and disinformation”.

Platforms like RED have recently come into the spotlight for spreading misleading narratives targeting political figures and parties, often using advanced AI-generated content to manipulate public perception. This includes deepfake videos of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, where his voice and mannerisms are eerily mimicked to fabricate statements he never made, as well as manipulated content falsely alleging drastic policy changes from the government.

Among the most notable incidents is an AI-generated deepfake video of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, falsely depicting him speaking Mandarin. The video, which uses deepfake technology to mimic Dutton’s voice and mannerisms, falsely claims that he intends to deport Chinese Australians.

Another post targeting the Albanese government falsely suggests that Australian police are arresting temporary migrants in shopping centres.

RED, known in China as Xiaohongshu (or “Little Red Book”), was originally designed for lifestyle content and e-commerce. However, with over 700,000 monthly users in Australia, analysts warn that its growing influence and algorithmic structure make it a powerful tool for political misinformation.

While mainstream media has some capacity to address misinformation, its reach often falls short in engaging linguistically diverse audiences who primarily consume news through community-specific channels. Multicultural media fills this gap by providing fact-based reporting in multiple languages, ensuring that communities who rely on in-language news services receive verified and contextually accurate information.

Kapetopoulos reinforced that trusted ethnic media outlets, such as the Chinese Herald, Neos Kosmos, and other members of IMMA, are committed to truthfulness despite whatever ideological leanings they may hold. “Regardless of our political values or political leans… we abide by the liberal democratic principles of media, which is to tell the facts, to not lie”.

This distinction is crucial in an era where social media has enabled the unchecked spread of disinformation. “Some of the things that I saw [on RED] were obscene lies,” Kapetopoulos told B&T.

“As a Chinese Australian, you’d be guaranteed that when you read the Chinese Herald, whatever you’re going to get there is not going to be a lie”.

Kapetopoulos pointed out that just as any News Corp publication or The Guardian for example, ethnic media outlets operate within regulatory frameworks, established by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), ensuring accuracy. “These mastheads and these radio stations are owned by Australian citizens that comply with ACMA,” he stated.

While mainstream media and government efforts remain crucial, the resilience and credibility of multicultural media make it a powerful ally in the fight against misinformation.

Government recognition of its importance, such as recent support initiatives, reflects a growing acknowledgment of its role as a “bulwark” against misinformation and disinformation.

Building Community Trust Through Longevity & Credibility

A key strength of multicultural media is its deep-rooted presence in ethnic communities. “The Chinese Herald has been around since the ’80s. Neos Kosmos has been around since the ’50s. Jewish News has been around for over 100 years,” said Kapetopoulos.

“Just like The Age or The Guardian, we are valid mastheads. We are not some character on social media presenting themselves as valid.”

This history fosters trust, especially when communities face waves of misinformation. The extent of this became increasingly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were inundated with misinformation and disinformation to the point that a lot of Greeks died because my generation was bought into a lot of fantastical, conspiratorial theories on social media,” he recounted.

By providing fact-based reporting, multicultural media creates crucial conversations within families and communities, ensuring that misinformation does not go unchallenged. “The son or the daughter will read it in English and say to the parents, ‘Look, what you’re seeing is not true.’ Or vice versa,” Kapetopoulos explained.

“You create a discussion amongst the clan and the community.”

The Responsibility of Social Platforms and Advertisers

As misinformation proliferates on social media, the role of platforms in controlling the spread of falsehoods is becoming increasingly crucial.

Santosh Murthy, managing director at Identity Communications, told B&T that social media companies must take greater responsibility in mitigating the spread of falsehoods, particularly as misinformation disproportionately impacts multicultural communities who rely on niche platforms for news and discourse. With AI-generated disinformation becoming more sophisticated, the need for intervention is more urgent than ever.

“All social platforms have a duty to invest in the tools and technology to safeguard against misinformation, particularly in and among user-generated content,” Murthy asserts.

Murthy also highlighted the unprecedented expansion of RED in Australia, with an estimated 800,000 monthly active users—a staggering 43 per cent increase in the last calendar year.

Unlike mainstream platforms that are subject to greater scrutiny, RED’s rapid rise has enabled unverified content to spread unchecked, making it a fertile ground for misinformation. This surge in engagement highlights the necessity of monitoring specialist platforms where multicultural communities consume news, as these spaces can either serve as reliable information sources or breeding grounds for disinformation.

“Our large multicultural diaspora consistently engage with specialist platforms, and an understanding of this space is absolutely essential for brands. An active and engaged presence is likely to be commercially beneficial,” he adds.

As Australia navigates the complex challenges of AI-driven disinformation and foreign interference, independent multicultural media stands as a cornerstone of truth. Its longevity, trustworthiness, and deep community ties position it as an essential force in maintaining electoral integrity and informed public discourse.

Without stronger oversight on platforms like RED and continued investment in multicultural media, the battle against misinformation will only become more daunting. As Kapetopoulos puts it, “The truth is the truth. It kind of stands on its own, doesn’t it?”