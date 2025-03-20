AI Deepfake Attack On Dutton Highlights Rising Misinformation Threat On RedNote As Australian Election Looms

A series of misleading and AI-generated attacks on Australian political parties on the Chinese social media platform RedNote (RED) has raised fresh concerns about misinformation, disinformation, and potential foreign interference in the lead-up to the federal election.

Among the most notable incidents is an AI-generated deepfake video of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, falsely depicting him speaking Mandarin. The video, which uses deepfake technology to mimic Dutton’s voice and mannerisms, falsely claims that he intends to deport Chinese Australians.

Another post targeting the Albanese government falsely suggests that Australian police are arresting temporary migrants in shopping centres.

RED, known in China as Xiaohongshu (or “Little Red Book”), was originally designed for lifestyle content and e-commerce. However, with over 700,000 monthly users in Australia, analysts warn that its growing influence and algorithmic structure make it a powerful tool for political misinformation.

The RECapture project, an initiative led by several Victorian universities, has been tracking misleading content on RED since November. Their findings reveal that both major parties and independent candidates have been targeted in coordinated disinformation campaigns.

Peter Dutton has been a primary target, with misleading posts distorting his positions on nuclear energy, immigration, housing, and healthcare but Labor’s diplomatic efforts with India have also come under fire with videos posted suggesting it could lead to more competition for housing between Indian and Chinese migrants.

Among the other videos posted to the platform targeting Dutton is an AI-generated video where the opposition leader is depicted speaking fluent Mandarin, falsely claiming that he vowed to abolish the Aboriginal flag if elected. Another post misrepresented his remarks about international students, falsely suggesting that he compared them to “modern-day refugees.” Additionally, a distorted version of a speech he gave in 2023 about an anti-Israel protest was misrepresented as a call for the deportation of Chinese Australians. The post claimed Dutton wanted Chinese migrants to “leave the country,” using a racial slur to imply that those who do not assimilate would face expulsion.

These misleading narratives spread quickly on RED, where short-form videos and sensationalist content are heavily promoted. Some posts have been liked and shared hundreds of times, fueling misinformation loops within Chinese-speaking communities.

Official accounts of Australian politicians on RED also appear to have been ‘shadow banned’—meaning their content is not searchable on the platform. The ABC confirmed that Labor, Liberal, and Independent candidates all experienced visibility issues while unverified, misleading content about them spread unchecked.