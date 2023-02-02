9News Queensland Names Mia Glover As Weekend Newsreader

9News Queensland Names Mia Glover As Weekend Newsreader
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Mia Glover will be fronting  9News Queensland weekend bulletin from this Saturday.

 Glover has spent most of her career with the 9Network, joining the 9News Gold Coast newsroom as a reporter in 2016 for two years before becoming an integral part of the 9News Brisbane newsroom.

After becoming a mother in 2020, she returned as the Queensland Correspondent for the TODAY show.Glover’s weekend news appointment means that she will continue with her TODAY show commitments.She said: “I’m over the moon to be calling the 9News Queensland weekend desk my new home – a home that looks a lot more tidy without a three-year-old son running around.“It’s always been a privilege to deliver Queenslanders the latest news and share their stories, but to be able to be a frequent companion for them each weekend is something I’m especially looking forward to, and would never take for granted.”Nine Queensland director of news, Amanda Paterson, said: “Mia has been on the ground for some of the biggest local and international breaking stories throughout her career, and has demonstrated an incredible presence when presenting both local and national bulletins.“Mia makes a wonderful addition to our new 9News Queensland bulletin lineup and I’m looking forward to Queenslanders continuing to turn to our bulletins for the stories they can trust.”Join Mia Glover for the 9News Queensland weekend bulletin at 6.00pm from this weekend.

9News Queensland Mia Glover

