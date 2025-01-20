Esteemed Journalist Andrew ‘Lofty’ Lofthouse Retires After 17-Year Stint At 9News Queensland

9News Queensland has announced the retirement of esteemed presenter and journalist Andrew ‘Lofty’ Lofthouse, to focus on his health.

Lofthouse has been with Nine for 17 years, 16 of those spent beside his on-air partner, Melissa Downes. He first joined 9News Queensland as a weekend presenter before transitioning to the weekday spotlight a year later, where he has been a daily constant in the lives of viewers.

His long-standing on-air partnership with Downes has delivered Queenslanders some of the State’s biggest stories, including the devastating floods of 2011 and 2022, when he and Downes anchored live coverage from the banks of the Brisbane River. He broadcast live from the Cyclone Yasi impact zone, Christchurch after the earthquake and in Paris just last year, for Nine’s Olympic Games.

“Lofty is a rare gem and an exceptional talent. For someone so respected, he is also so humble. He is the journo who offers to carry the tripod. The colleague who makes you a cuppa. The news anchor who doesn’t see himself as any more than part of the team. The example he has set as a newsman is the gold standard. He is rare, he is loved and he is forever Nine Queensland. We wish him our love and support as he navigates this next period,” 9News Queensland news director Brendan Hockings said.

“I’ve been in the business a long time. I’ve done a heck of a lot with Nine. It’s been an amazing privilege and a wonderful experience with the best in the business. And of course, our incredible viewers who make it all worthwhile. I’m currently dealing with a bit of a health issue so now is a good time for me to pull back and slow down a little after a dream career. Thanks for watching,” Andrew Lofthouse said.

“Andrew Lofthouse is one of the true gentlemen of the TV News business. He is incredibly passionate about quality journalism, taking an interest in every story in our bulletin. Lofty is so much more than just a colleague, he’s one of my closest friends and I’m so incredibly grateful for the 16 years we shared on the 9News desk,” 9News presenter Melissa Downes added.

Melissa Downes will continue to present 9News Queensland until a co-presenter is appointed.

Lofthouse’s career at Nine will be recognised at the end of tonight’s 6 pm bulletin.