72andSunny Wins Creative For Aussie Tech Unicorn

The global workplace management tech platform, Deputy, has appointed the Australian 72andSunny team as it looks to accelerate growth.

Deputy is an Australian founded tech platform that helps businesses manage shift workers, rostering, timesheets and HR.

Founded in 2008, the company has achieved significant global growth, achieving $1 billion valuation and unicorn status in 2024.
72andSunny will develop the company’s first above the line advertising campaign.

The platform previously managed all advertising in-house and sought an agency as it looks to accelerate growth and defend market share against competitors.

The appointment builds on 72andSunny’s tech experience, globally and locally, with recent local projects with Google, Afterpay, realestate.com.au and Culture Amp. &2andSunny recently picked up the AFL creative account.

Deputy global marketing chief Kesh Vallot Shannon said: “We were looking for a creative agency who understood our market, our customer and our purpose as a company. 72andSunny stood out from the pack and their belief in Optimism resonated with our internal culture.”

72andSunny president ANZ Ross Berthinussen added: “We’re enjoying putting optimism into action to unlock possibilities with this ambitious team. Shift workers are a huge part of the workforce and are underserved by innovation. Deputy makes a significant difference to the experience of both the businesses who use it and the shift workers they employ”.

The work will launch in April, 2025.

