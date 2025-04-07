AdvertisingNewsletter

72andSunny Appoints Hayley Noble, Madi Chan & V. Wassim Kanaan As New Creatives

L-R: Madi Chan, V. Wassim Kanaan, Hayley Nobel.
72andSunny has announced the hires of creatives Hayley Noble, Madi Chan and creative director V. Wassim Kanaan.

The appointments follow a slew of recent new business wins including AFL, Cadillac and Deputy.

Working across 72andSunny’s portfolio of clients, including Google and RealEstate.com.au, Noble, Chan and Kanaan will report to Wez Hawes, CCO ANZ.

Noble and Chan have joined from Host/Havas. Hayley Noble is a copywriter whose ‘Tiny Love Stories: True Tales of Love in 100 Words or Less’, was published by the New York Times. Madi Chan is a D&AD New Blood Award Yellow Pencil and DIA Australian Graduate Designer of the Year.

V. Wassim Kanaan has joined the agency as a creative director. He is known for mentoring creative talent and being a contributor to the gender equality movement in the broader industry, recently creating the FillThisPage.com initiative. He has worked on brands locally and globally during his time at Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, The Monkeys and Innocean.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to join an agency with such a legacy globally and momentum locally, as well as a proven ability to create progressive ideas that go well beyond advertising. Many creative agencies say they want to play in culture, 72andSunny actually does,” V. Wassim Kanaan, creative director, 72andSunny said.

“Continuing to grow as creatives under the guidance of Wez and Wassim is an exciting opportunity for us. We are pumped for this next challenge to work on great brands with great people,” Noble and Chan said.

“Hayley, Madi and Wassim all embody the 72andSunny values. Their collective energy, optimism and passion for ideas is infectious. I can’t wait to see what we do together with the rest of the talented 72 crew and our growing list of client partners,” Wez Hawes, CCO ANZ, 72andSunny added.

