7-Eleven Goes Further With New Campaign Via CHEP

7-Eleven, in partnership with Mobil, is set to help drivers go further with a new fuel range that is now available nationwide. So much further, in fact, that they might even forget why they started driving in the first place – at least that’s according to the latest campaign via CHEP.

Mobil’s fuels at 7-Eleven have been reformulated with new technology designed to enhance engine performance.

“With Mobil’s best ever fuel formulation, 7-Eleven customers can fill up with the confidence we are helping their engines go further,” said Adam Jacka, Head of Brand, Marketing & Loyalty at 7-Eleven Australia.

“In a world of parity products with little differentiation, this is a genuinely unique, powerful benefit for customers, and we challenged ourselves from a marketing perspective to push the boundaries in how we bring this to life”.

The integrated campaign, via creative agency CHEP, launches with a film directed by Jeff Low from Revolver. It features a never-ending car chase where the hero and villain have been driving for so long, they can only be sure of one thing (maybe).

“The ability to drive further on one tank was such a simple place to start. We looked for a way to tell Australia about it in the most entertaining way we could,” said Tian Murphy, executive creative director at CHEP Network.

In addition to the hero film, the integrated campaign includes a rollout in partnership with media agency, PHD Media, and extends across OOH, audio, digital, and instore.

The new Mobil fuel ranges are now available at over 600 7-Eleven stores in communities across the country.

