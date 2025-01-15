60% Of Marketing Pros Will Be “Ghosted” When Job Hunting This Year

New data has found that while 70 per cent of marketing pros will be on the hunt for a new job this year, three-fifths of them will be “ghosted” during the application process.

It seems that marketing pros are particularly perfidious, with only 59 per cent of all Australians looking for a job this year. But they’re also more likely to be ghosted at 60 per cent—compared to 51 per cent nationally.

For those who have been looking for a new job, but have not yet landed a job, a third put it down to too much competition for roles.

Aussie job seekers say they apply on average for seven roles a week, and 65 per cent are seeking opportunities outside their current industry or role, up from 52 per cent last year.

Hirers are also increasingly challenged by people applying for roles that don’t match their skills. Almost a fifth (17 per cent) of HR professionals spend between three and five hours a day just reviewing applications, with 95 per cent of HR professionals saying that the majority of job applications received do not meet the listed criteria.

Cayla Dengate, a career expert at LinkedIn which carried out the research, said: “In today’s competitive job market, it’s tempting for job seekers to apply to as many roles as possible, hoping to increase their chances. However, casting a wide net often leads to disappointment and a lack of response from recruiters, rather than leading to a dream role.

“With more people looking for jobs this year, professionals should shift their approach and be more strategic in applying for roles that match their skillset so they stand out.”

LinkedIn’s new data shows that 41 per cent of Australians don’t know how to match their skills to jobs.

To help job seekers adapt their approach, LinkedIn is rolling out a new job match feature that shows members how their skills and experience line up with open positions, helping them better focus their search on the opportunities where they’re more likely to hear back.