4 Pines Brewing Company Appoints 72andSunny As Creative Partner

4 Pines Brewing Company has appointed 72andSunny as its creative partner.

The Manly-born brewery and certified B Corp, was seeking a partner who could help them continue to tell their story in the ever cluttered beer category and turbocharge growth, building on a decade worth of sustainable business practices.

72andSunny will work with 4 Pines on brand strategy and integrated communications moving forward.

Tom Wallage, 4 Pines Brewing Company head of marketing, said, “We set out looking for kindred spirits who could provide the highest level of strategic and creative thinking. We met a number of agencies and were super impressed with the 72andSunny crew and their approach to both the beer category and story-telling more broadly.”

Ross Berthinussen, President 72andSunny ANZ, added, “It’s inspiring meeting a team and company that has embraced purpose in such a strong way, long before everyone jumped on the bandwagon. One of our beliefs at 72andSunny is that great relationships lead to great work, and we’re excited to see where this partnership can go.”