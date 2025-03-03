3AW Names Laura Spurway Its First Dedicated AFLW Reporter

Melbourne’s 3AW has appointed journalist Laura Spurway as its first dedicated AFLW reporter.

3AW is the first radio station to appoint a dedicated AFLW reporter, with the historic move reflecting the popularity of the women’s code and the station’s intent to help grow the sport.

Spurway will cover all elements of women’s football, including all state leagues, and her work will feature across Nine Radio’s websites, social media channels, and as part of the network’s news service. She will also work across the station’s AFL coverage.

Laura Spurway said: “It’s an absolute dream come true to join the 3AW Football team. This radio station is the heartbeat of Melbourne and their exceptional coverage extends way beyond that. I can’t wait to join the ranks of some of the most respected voices in the field for a huge 2025 and beyond.”

Stephen Beers, 3AW’s Station Manager, said: “We are delighted to have Laura join the team at 3AW Football in 2025. Laura brings a wealth of experience and is a great addition as we invest in AFLW right across the station to build on the best in AFL coverage.”

In a broadcasting career spanning almost two decades that has taken her across the world including as a writer/producer for CNN in Hong Kong and a placement at German radio giant Deutsche Welle, Spurway’s most recent role was as Sport Reporter for Seven News Melbourne.

Beginning her career as a producer for Sydney breakfast radio on 2UE, she has previously held roles as a producer/journalist for ABC NewsRadio, a Today Show producer, 9News Melbourne journalist, and Chief of Staff for The Project.