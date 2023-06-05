3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.

3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint on Weekend Break with Grubby. She’s been a great part of the 3AW line up.”

Dee Dee Dunleavy said “I’m happy to leave on a high, and with a record that I feel very proud of. I took over the Afternoons program just as the pandemic plunged us into lockdown, and so I faced the dual challenge of navigating a new show – remotely – while keeping the audience informed and entertained.

“I am forever grateful to all the callers who shared with me on air their grief at losing loved ones, and their anguish at losing their jobs and businesses. For those who were isolated I hope I was part of the comfort and connection that radio brought to them during that time.

“Every day, I have thoroughly enjoyed hearing diverse opinions and discussing the stories that matter to Melbourne.

“I am grateful to 3AW for giving me the opportunity to grow my skills as a talkback presenter for the last 11 years.”

Elise Elliott will fill in this week on 3AW Afternoons from today, and a decision will be made about a permanent replacement in due course.