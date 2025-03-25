AdvertisingNewsletter

303 MullenLowe Wins Levande Retirement Living Creative Account

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
303 MullenLowe Sydney's chief executive officer, Joanna Gray.
303 MullenLowe Sydney’s chief executive officer, Joanna Gray.

National retirement operator Levande has appointed 303 MullenLowe as its new strategic, creative and branding partner following a competitive pitch.

303 MullenLowe’s remit covers brand strategy and creative, as well as brand design, PR/social and experience.

Effective immediately, the appointment will see the agency work towards launching a long-term brand platform for Levande Retirement Living, that can also be applied across brand and retail to drive future developments.

“Retirement has clearly moved on in culture, yet retirement communities are still riddled with the same cliches. This is an incredible opportunity to help Levande raise the expectations, bringing together the power of creativity, brand design and retail to drive disproportionate growth. Because we know that once people experience what Levande has to offer, satisfaction is extremely high. It’s a classic job of closing the gap between perception and reality, using our behaviour change expertise,” 303 MullenLowe Sydney’s chief executive officer Joanna Gray said.

Levande has more than 9,000 residents residing in 59 communities.

“As one of Australia’s leading providers of retirement living communities, it’s vital that our brand matches the outstanding experience that our residents have. But more than that, we want the Levande brand to rise to the expectations that Baby Boomers now have of retirement and create a shared mindset. We’ve got big growth ambitions and we’re excited to start this process with 303 MullenLowe as partners, who have already shown they understand the challenges of the target audience and the broader sector,” Levande’s chief sales & marketing officer, Nik Scotcher added.

“We can’t wait to get started on building the Levande brand and not only smash the misconceptions holding back this category but create work that’s playfully honest, authentic, that speaks genuinely to this audience,” 303 MullenLowe Sydney’s chief strategy officer, Jody Elston added.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture.

