303 MullenLowe Wins Briefs For WA Museum, City Of Albany & More

303 MullenLowe Perth has started 2025 with a slew of new business wins and projects, as it continues to diversify its offering and expand into new consultancy capabilities.

Included in upcoming work is WA Museum, which has partnered with the agency to develop and launch a major campaign for an upcoming landmark cultural event in 2025, aiming to drive engagement and excitement across the WA.

303 MullenLowe is now also working with the Fremantle Arts Centre, creating fresh branding and a compelling campaign for the Fremantle International Street Arts Festival, one of the city’s most vibrant and anticipated events.

The City of Albany has engaged 303 MullenLowe to support events and activity that celebrate its bicentenary.

On a national level, the agency is now collaborating with EdConnect Australia, a not-for-profit organisation that recruits, trains, and supports skilled volunteer mentors for students in over 250 schools. This work involves developing a comprehensive volunteer recruitment strategy to help expand the organisation’s reach and impact.

Other wins range from the brand design and communications for the DFES, RAC rescue helicopter, and Australia’s largest mental health and fitness event; the Push Up Challenge for 2025 for media, plus campaign strategy and creative.

“We’ve really enjoyed expanding the spectrum of work we’re doing, focusing our strategic and creative skills on solving business challenges first,” 303 MullenLowe Perth managing director René Migliore said.

“With such a diverse range of projects, our team is constantly learning, stretching, and understanding new sectors, which makes the work incredibly rewarding and leads to exceptional solutions.

“From creativity and strategy to design and beyond, the whole team is enjoying the work, embracing these new opportunities and seeing firsthand the impact we’re making for both new and long-standing clients.”

303 MullenLowe Perth chief strategy officer Matt Oakley added: “What we’re finding is that our commercial acumen and creative thinking is the perfect tonic for CMOs and CEOs who need to drive long-term growth, may have conflicting priorities and have historically tried to solve every business problem with communications and campaigns.

“We’re helping them to better understand and implement the likes of behaviour change at an organisational level, or achieve more with less through focussing their efforts in the right places.”