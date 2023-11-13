2GB Host Feared Dead In Far North Queensland Croc Attack

Former 2GB radio host and media personality Roman ‘Butch’ Butchaski has disappeared while fishing from the banks of a crocodile-infested river in Cape York in far north Queensland.

Butchaski – aged in his 70s – is a very experienced fisherman, however has not been seen Sunday prompting a major police air and land search.

Thus far his his vehicle, fishing rod and some personal possessions have been located, but no sign of Butchaski himself.

He was believed to have been fishing by the riverbank during his trip, in an area well-known for its crocodiles.

When the radio host failed to return back to a nearby cattle station by sunset, concerned friends sounded the alarm. A helicopter was immediately deployed to search the area for Butchaski, to no avail.

Announcing his disappearance live to air, 2GB brekkie host Ben Fordham told listeners: “Butch is missing.”

Local reporter Harry Clark told Fordham: “It’s on Cape York and the Olive River is a tidal saltwater river – and like all waterways in that area, they’re known crocodile habitat.

“That’s certainly one of the things that search crews are taking into consideration as they as they look for Butch.”

Butchaski – who hosted 2GB’s fishing show with Gavin Pitchford and Michael Guest – also suffers from diabetes which has sparked fears he may have suffered a medical episode.

Pitchford revealed that Butchaski had been fishing in the remote area “forever”.

Queensland Police senior sergeant Duane Amos said a “specific area” of the Olive River was being searched for the “avid fisherman”. “He’d gone to that location fishing. He’d previously gone to that location,” he said.

“The preliminary search last night located the vehicle that the gentleman had gone to the location with. When he failed to return at last light last night, that’s when the initial search has been commenced by family and friends.”

The policeman said that the region was home to “significantly dense” bushland, which was “difficult” to navigate, and he added that the prospect Butchaski had been taken by a croc was a “reasonable expectation”.

“That’s something that the search and rescue co-ordinators would be taking into consideration.

“Certainly it’s a risk for any of our searchers and our emergency services,” the policeman said.