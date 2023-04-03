28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research

    According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts.

    Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, spending an average of $100. Of the Australians planning to buy easter food, 66 per cent said they’d spend the same as 2021, followed by 21 per cent who said they’d spend less, and 12 per cent that claimed they’d spend more.

    Key findings of the 2023 Emarsys Easter research include:

    • 25 per cent of Australians say Easter is the most important event of the year to them
    • 25 per cent Australians spend $37 – $90 for Easter
    • Chocolates will be the most likely bought gift this year with 73% of Australians saying so, followed by clothing (12%), and a personlised gift (10%)
    • 18 per cent of Australians are planning to spend more this year
    • Of the shoppers to spend more this year on Easter, 28 per cent cite wanting to feel closer to those relevant relationships to be the main reason
    • 57% of Australians say cost is the most important to them when purchasing gifts this year

     

